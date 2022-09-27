Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Attempts to repeal the food sales tax go back decades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem stood in a South Dakota grocery store on Thursday and made a promise to push for a repeal of the state sales tax on groceries, if she is re-elected. This is a new public cause for Noem, but one that members...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem announces repeal of grocery tax if re-elected
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with responses from Noem’s challengers in the race for governor. After years of advocating from state lawmakers, Governor Kristi Noem is joining the discussion on ending sales tax on groceries. The governor made the announcement at Dakota Butcher...
KELOLAND TV
Cara Mund’s House pitch rides on abortion, outsider appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When Cara Mund was competing to become Miss North Dakota, a key part of her platform was increasing the number of women elected to political office. Later, after she became the state’s first Miss America winner, she traveled the country to encourage women to use their voice to make an impact.
KELOLAND TV
Where Republican candidates stand on abortion ahead of 2022 election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the banning of abortion in South Dakota, candidates on both sides of the aisle are approaching the issue differently in the upcoming election. For the South Dakota Democratic Party, abortion is taking center stage as candidates advocate for less restrictive abortion laws or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022. That’s according to campaign-finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission by the Noem Victory Fund and by the...
KELOLAND TV
Budget surpluses lead other states to send money back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2012, South Dakota state government has closed the year with a budget surplus. State law requires the money to transfer to the state government’s reserve funds, which totaled $422.6 million, which equals 20% of the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. This year’s budget surplus was a record-setting $115.5 million, up from $85.9 million in 2021. The state has typically averaged anywhere from a low of $7.9 million in 2017 to $19.1 million in 2020 and $19.4 million in 2019.
KELOLAND TV
More anthrax cases possible, says state vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anthrax has been confirmed in several unvaccinated cows in a herd in Meade County and the state’s top veterinarian said more cattle could get it. “I really do wish I had a crystal ball but because of the drought and the time of...
KELOLAND TV
Unpaid meal costs concern school officials
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, unpaid student meal debt was a concern in U.S. schools. Now, 2 1/2 years after the pandemic started and now that two years of free student meals have stopped, unpaid meal costs could again increase. The School Nutrition Association reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society employees help with Florida evacuations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO0 — All eyes are on Florida as Hurricane Ian slams into the state’s west coast. The powerful storm is packing sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, making it just shy of a category 5 storm. Over two and a half million people received...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
KELOLAND TV
Hutterian co-op settlement OK’d by SD regulators
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has accepted a settlement in the latest case of a facility selling grain without a state-required license. South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen will pay a $25,000 penalty as part of the agreement. The commission took the action Tuesday....
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
Madison woman in Orlando as Hurricane Ian slams through Florida
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hurricane Ian slammed its way onto the southwestern coast of Florida today… just shy of a Category 5 storm. A KELOLAND mom has been closely watching the hurricane’s progression from her Madison home because her daughter is currently staying in Orlando. Hurricane...
KELOLAND TV
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
(NEXSTAR) – Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
KELOLAND TV
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said. The four Cubans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Low lake levels create issues for local boaters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Drought conditions are making it a little more challenging to get boats in local lakes. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks says water levels in parts of the southeast corner of the state are the lowest they’ve seen in decades. This creates some challenges for boaters hoping to get back in the water for the last bit of the season.
Comments / 0