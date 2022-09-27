The Violet Hour, one of the first important craft cocktail bars in Chicago, produced a number of sleeper hits during its first couple of years in business, including this fluke from bartender Kyle Davidson. One night, Davidson fielded a “bartender’s choice” order (that is, a drink bartenders serve to patrons who give them free rein) from a customer asking for rum and bitters. He whipped together a mix of white rum and Cynar, gave the glass a green Chartreuse rinse and a mint-leaf garnish, and sent it out. When he was later called on to create an amaro drink for the menu, Davidson refined the drink, increasing the percentage of Cynar and Chartreuse, relegating the rum to spiritous scaffolding, and upping the mint’s role through muddling. Most audaciously, he added lime juice but kept the cocktail a stirred drink. (Drinks with juice are typically shaken.)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO