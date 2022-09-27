Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
When you purchase these amazing sauces, you give back to farmers in Jamaica!
In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their business. During the last episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with the owner of an authentic Jamaican sauce brand, Scotch Boyz.
Epicurious
Art of Choke
The Violet Hour, one of the first important craft cocktail bars in Chicago, produced a number of sleeper hits during its first couple of years in business, including this fluke from bartender Kyle Davidson. One night, Davidson fielded a “bartender’s choice” order (that is, a drink bartenders serve to patrons who give them free rein) from a customer asking for rum and bitters. He whipped together a mix of white rum and Cynar, gave the glass a green Chartreuse rinse and a mint-leaf garnish, and sent it out. When he was later called on to create an amaro drink for the menu, Davidson refined the drink, increasing the percentage of Cynar and Chartreuse, relegating the rum to spiritous scaffolding, and upping the mint’s role through muddling. Most audaciously, he added lime juice but kept the cocktail a stirred drink. (Drinks with juice are typically shaken.)
Finally, a Champagne Bottle Designed to Let You Drink Sparkling Wine in Space
Sending people to space is certainly an achievement worth celebrating. Well, now astronauts can celebrate in style, with a glass of Champagne made especially for the occasion. G.H. Mumm has created the Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, which it’s calling “the first Champagne bottle and tasting experience designed for space travel and human spaceflight,” according to Dezeen. Both the bottle and the Champagne itself have been manufactured to provide as close to a regular drink as you can get in zero gravity. The bottle—dreamt up by Octave de Gaulle, the founder of an agency that specializes in designs for space—is wrapped in aeronautical-grade...
traveltomorrow.com
Meet the first champagne bottle designed for space travel
The Reims, France-based company has decided to send its famous bubbles, which symbolises celebration and the art of living, into space. Maison Mumm Champagne have been working with space travel design agency, Spade, to create a Champagne able to be enjoyed in zero gravity conditions and the first bottle is ready to take off to space in the next Axiom mission in 2023. After years in the making, Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar is now in full compliance with the requirements for spaceflight as certified by the French space agency CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales, or National Center for Space Studies) while respecting AOC Champagne regulations, which certifies the integrity of the wine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hôtel Martinez Debuts a New 5-Star Wellness Sanctuary in Cannes
As part of its ongoing multimillion-dollar refurbishment, Cannes’s five-star Hôtel Martinez, the Art Deco grande dame of La Croisette where A-list film stars have flocked since the 1920s, has unveiled L’Oasis du Martinez, an over 30,000-square-foot haven made up of four dedicated wellness spaces surrounded by lush botanical gardens. The goal, according to Yann Gillet, the hotel’s general manager, was “to create a luxurious sanctuary of tranquility and well-being that offers a 360-degree experience.” That experience can include fitness offerings ranging from tai chi and yoga in the shade of banana trees to rigorous indoor workouts at the 1,500-square-foot L’Oasis Fitness...
yankodesign.com
Absolutely surreal Yoga and Wellness Retreat is designed to look like a dancing peacock
A retreat designed to look so beautiful, it’ll instantly melt your stress away. Designed by Thilina Liyanage, this Yoga & Wellness Retreat concept takes the shape of a peacock mid-dance, with its plumage spread out in a large fan, creating a shelter underneath. Liyanage’s style has heavily leaned on nature-inspired architecture, with the use of natural materials like wood and bamboo. The Yoga & Wellness Retreat is no different, with a design so instantly iconic, you’d recognize it from a mile away!
Mucho Gusto Mixer and the Gift of Community
The Student Organization of Latines (SOL) and the Caribbean Students Club (CSC) hosted their annual joint mixer Mucho Gusto on Sept. 23 in room G76 in the 140 West building. Flyers were hung in the school’s hallways days leading up to the event, advertising free food, a live DJ and other exciting activities. Mucho Gusto was everything advertised and more, but it was the community that made it a night to remember.
archiscene.net
Take a Tour of Alba I designed by además arquitectura
Además arquitectura recently completed works on this stunning private residence in Canning, Buenos Aires, Argentina. This house, which was inspired by the 1950s Californian domestic experience, is resolved using a modular structure that acts as an envelope. The skin, a standardized and industrially produced covering, was indicating the rhythm of full and empty.One floor serves as the solution to the dwelling. The lot’s proportions and dimensions made it easier to create an inner, personal access space that also allows cross ventilation to the wider open space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Nikka is Releasing a Pair of Japanese Whiskies That Explore the Effect of Yeast on Flavor
It’s not like this news is going to make getting your hands on a bottle of Japanese whisky any easier or less expensive (in fact, it might have the opposite effect), but fans of the category should take note nonetheless—Nikka has announced the release of two new expressions in its Discovery series of single malts.
La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money
The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
Comments / 0