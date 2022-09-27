Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
Your weekly horoscope for September 26 to October 2
With September drawing to a close - and autumn now officially upon us - you might be wondering what the final week of the month has in store based on your horoscope. We've rounded up this week's readings for each sign - what will the next few days bring for you?
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your best efforts won't prevent a situation from falling flat on its face, but think fast and you can help it back on its feet again. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Claiming that you're being impartial isn't convincing anybody. Owe up to your side of the matter and others will owe up to theirs.
boldsky.com
Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
How The September 25 New Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
As we approach the autumn equinox on September 22, we will also be shifting into Libra season in all of its balanced glory. Just as fall can feel like the perfect time for new beginnings, Libra season opens us up to the possibilities in our lives, and its ruling planet Venus is all about love, beauty, and wealth, per PopSugar. This might be the perfect time to make new investments, either financially or energetically — get ready for the new moon on September 25 to lead you down an even dreamier path toward your future than what you had in mind for yourself.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
Astrology: Libra season starts Friday. Find out how it looks for you.
This Libra season has a strong theme of preparatory organizing and bringing things into harmony, getting us ready for the descent into a somewhat intense Fall and Winter, which will really kick off with Eclipse season in Scorpio. The Scales as a symbol of clear judgment, precise equilibrium, and powerful poise can be helpful in guiding us through this process, although this is definitely not static - rather, a continual process of readjustment, especially because Mercury will be finishing their retrograde in the nearly mechanical Virgo. Thinking through things in nearly mathematical manners could be quite helpful, even if what...
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
Leo Horoscope September 2022: easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate
It is easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate. In terms of relationships, it's time to try to plan some small trips as things start to go quiet with your significant other.
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow
The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
SFGate
A very SF horoscope: It’s Libra season and we’re love-drunk
Let’s imagine that Libra season 2022 is a party — and in San Francisco, with at least three music festivals spanning the month, it most certainly is. When Libra plays host, it helps us Earthlings flirt our way to love. Whether that love lasts forever or just one song with a festival cutie, the focus is on how we relate and harmonize with one another on both personal and collective levels.
MindBodyGreen
September's New Moon In Libra Has Almost Arrived — Here's What Each Sign Should Know
Libra season is officially here, and with it, the new moon in Libra is just around the corner. It'll be peaking around 6 p.m. EDT on the evening of Sunday, September 25. Here's what each sign should know, according to astrology expert Desiree Roby Antila. (Be sure to check your sun and rising signs!)
Elite Daily
The Final Week Of September Is Full Of Chill Vibes As Mercury Retrograde Ends
Virgo season is officially behind us, which means that you can finally begin to set your sights on connection, harmony, and creative expression as the first week of Libra season ensues. This is probably an energy you’ve become acquainted with, since Mercury stationed retrograde in this sign back on Sept. 9, but the good thing is, the planet of communication will finally station direct this week, and Venus will join the sun in Libra, prompting balance and equality to officially be restored to the cosmos. As you step into October, your September 26, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing kinship and socialization without the woes of Mercury retrograde.
