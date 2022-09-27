As we approach the autumn equinox on September 22, we will also be shifting into Libra season in all of its balanced glory. Just as fall can feel like the perfect time for new beginnings, Libra season opens us up to the possibilities in our lives, and its ruling planet Venus is all about love, beauty, and wealth, per PopSugar. This might be the perfect time to make new investments, either financially or energetically — get ready for the new moon on September 25 to lead you down an even dreamier path toward your future than what you had in mind for yourself.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO