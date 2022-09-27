COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO