Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cpr.org
Coaches suspended, other disciplinary actions taken after brawl at Pueblo D60’s Cannon Game
Two volunteer coaches with the Pueblo South High School football team have been suspended and other disciplinary actions have been handed down after Friday night's fight at the Cannon Game between Pueblo District 60 rivals East and South High Schools. Officials ended the game just before halftime after a brawl...
KKTV
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NCAA announced on Thursday that the Air Force Academy football team is on probation for two years for “recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 dead periods.”. The NCAA says that four people involved reached an agreement with enforcement staff about penalties and one person...
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
Pueblo law enforcement vs Pueblo Bikers United in 45th annual Toy Bowl
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 45th annual Toy Bowl will pit local law enforcement against Pueblo Bikers United in a friendly game of football on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will take place at Dutch Clark Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Admission to the game will be $5 or a new unwrapped toy. All proceeds will […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Colorado Springs man caught three bears taking a dip in his pond this week
A Colorado Springs man caught three bears taking a dip in his backyard pond this week and boy did they make a splash
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
Polis and Ganahl square off in a first gubernatorial debate at CSU Pueblo
Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Republican Heidi Ganahl squared off in the state's first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo Wednesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
A Pueblo man is in serious condition after his RV burned down Monday evening
A Pueblo County man was flown to a Denver hospital after being badly burned in an RV fire Monday night.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Family dog and woman shot in Pueblo, teen suspect arrested
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting, which happened over the weekend near the Highland Park neighborhood. PPD said a teen suspect has been arrested, and that during the incident a family dog and woman were shot. According to police on Saturday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were […]
KRDO
Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
Police find victim restrained for over five hours, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a domestic disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs led to officers finding a victim, that was held against their will for over five hours. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Cache La […]
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:52 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to and update from PPD, the person was arrested on several warrants and the investigation is ongoing. The individual’s identity is not being released by PPD pending further investigation. UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide […]
Pueblo family and their horses round up wayward cow near Pueblo Airport
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) got some unexpected help from two young girls and their horses on Tuesday when a cow somehow found its way to the Pueblo Airport! PCSO tweeted about a local family and their two daughters, 14-year-old Dawson and 11-year-old Lilly, who helped wrangle a wayward cow near […]
Why Colorado Springs utility bills will be going up this winter
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to approve a proposed change in utility rates by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The proposed rates will take effect on Oct. 1 and will include a decrease in electric rates and an increase in natural gas rates. CSU said that the adjustments to […]
KRDO
Police search for homicide suspect near W. 24th St. and West St. in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- People are asked to avoid the area of W. 24th St. and West St. due to heavy police activity. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers are searching for a homicide suspect. The PPD announced the police activity blocking the area at 11:30 a.m. This is...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0