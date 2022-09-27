ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Griffin, GA
State
Utah State
WMAZ

Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast

ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Caddy#Ga#Community Service#The University Of Utah
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
HAMPTON, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

Georgia State Fair Whirls into Town

The Georgia State Fair opens its gates on Friday, September 30 – Sunday, October 9 for fun-seekers of all ages! Atlanta residents and visitors in search of thrilling adventure, lively entertainment and mouthwatering fair food are encouraged to join the festivities with family and friends at one of the state’s most anticipated fall events.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Local EMCs on standby in case assistance is needed in wake of Hurricane Ian

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 26, 2022) – With the former Tropical Storm Ian now a hurricane, officials are keeping a close eye on its development and assessing its impact between now the end of the weekend. While the west coast of Florida is in line to take the brunt of its force, Georgia is likely to to feel the effects in some way. Local officials are on alert just in case help is needed, either locally or in neighboring Florida. Emergency crews from local utility companies are often sent to devastated areas in neighboring states.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campgrounds to those fleeing Hurricane Ian

HAMPTON, Ga. - Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facility to those fleeing the path of Hurricane Ian. The Henry County venue has once again opened its campsites, allowing refugees to pop up a tent, RV, or camper. The facility can handle thousands of campers with hot showers and...
HAMPTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy