ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Stands in Solidarity with Iran

After protests erupt around the world fighting for women’s rights in Iran protestors came together to show solidarity in Iowa City. DITV News Director Ashley Weil has more on what inspired these protestors to show up.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Standing in solidarity with Iranian protesters

Iowa City community members stood in solidarity with Iranian protesters during a protest at Hubbard Park on Monday. Morality police in the Islamic Republic of Iran took 22-year-old Mahsa Amini into custody for not meeting their dress code standards of covering her hair and neck with a hijab. Amini died after three days in custody on Sept. 16 after what her family said was mistreatment in custody.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest Column | Standing up for what’s “Right”

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. A student slammed his skateboard on a Turning Point USA at Iowa tabling on the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Aug. 23 and refused to leave. A week later, a student flipped the College Republicans table at the Student Engagement Fair and struck a Students for Life member’s hand with a bike helmet while yelling “fascists” on Aug. 31.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, IA
Society
City
Defiance, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Johnson County, IA
Government
County
Johnson County, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic. Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.
MARION, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Sex Discrimination#Kurdish Iranian#Ui#Islamic#The Associated Press#Iranians
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KCRG.com

Supply chain issues force Marion Police to change color of squad cars

A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man accused of shooting someone. A new poll asked Americans their opinion on abortion and which key issues weigh more heavily for them ahead of the midterm elections. Hurricane Ian gains strength as it heads toward Florida. Updated: 2 hours...
MARION, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy