ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Former Casa Nueva Vida shelters CEO sentenced to year in prison

BOSTON -- Manuel Duran, the former head of homeless shelter CEO who stole money from the state-supported Casa Nueva Vida shelters and lied under oath, was sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday. 14 homeless shelters in Lawrence and Boston were forced to shut down earlier this year because of their connection to this case, leaving many people with nowhere to go. On Thursday, the 70-year-old Duran pleaded guilty to charges that he stole $1.5 million by secretly renting properties he owned to the shelter at above-market rates. Investigators said he then faked paperwork to hide the rentals. Because of that alleged fraud, the state decided to pull funding from "Casa Nueva Vida" and to not renew the $7 million contract, which funded all of their locations.  Following his year in prison, Duran will be on probation for four years, with the conditions that he completes 250 hours of community service.Duran was also ordered to pay restitution with the amount to be determined at a hearing at a later date in December.  
LAWRENCE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Methuen, MA
City
Lawrence, MA
City
Boston, MA
Methuen, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison due to drug and violent crime activity throughout the state

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the street gang, NOB. 27-year-old Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Steroids#Organized Crime#Cocaine#Federal Court#District Court
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks

NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney said. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of...
NEWTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy