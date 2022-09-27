Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal pleads guilty to drug trafficking while on supervised release for federal conviction
BOSTON – The Department of Justice says that a career criminal pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl while still on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. Ozair Pereira, 34, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to...
Former Casa Nueva Vida shelters CEO sentenced to year in prison
BOSTON -- Manuel Duran, the former head of homeless shelter CEO who stole money from the state-supported Casa Nueva Vida shelters and lied under oath, was sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday. 14 homeless shelters in Lawrence and Boston were forced to shut down earlier this year because of their connection to this case, leaving many people with nowhere to go. On Thursday, the 70-year-old Duran pleaded guilty to charges that he stole $1.5 million by secretly renting properties he owned to the shelter at above-market rates. Investigators said he then faked paperwork to hide the rentals. Because of that alleged fraud, the state decided to pull funding from "Casa Nueva Vida" and to not renew the $7 million contract, which funded all of their locations. Following his year in prison, Duran will be on probation for four years, with the conditions that he completes 250 hours of community service.Duran was also ordered to pay restitution with the amount to be determined at a hearing at a later date in December.
Mass. man sentenced for drug trafficking via “Dark” web
A Brockton man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in a drug trafficking scheme.
Boyfriend of slain boy’s mom gets 22 to 45 years in prison
Joseph Stapf, 31, had filed an intent to plead guilty earlier this month. He also admitted to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis’ death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison due to drug and violent crime activity throughout the state
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the street gang, NOB. 27-year-old Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Suspect in death of Salem police officer Dana Mazola switches plea to guilty
A Salem man pleaded guilty in Newburyport District Court Tuesday to charges in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of Salem Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and was found responsible for speeding...
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
WCVB
Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail
BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former police chief in NH accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn't work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general's office said. Wood, who...
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
whdh.com
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
valleypatriot.com
Manuel Alejandro Pujols Dia of Lawrence Sentenced for Identity Theft and Social Security Offense
BOSTON – A Lawrence man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for misusing a Social Security number to fraudulently obtain a Massachusetts ID and driver’s license as well as MassHealth benefits. Manuel Alejandro Pujols Diaz, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natale Cosenza spent 16 years in prison before his conviction was tossed; Now he’s suing the police involved
The civil trial of a former Worcester man who is suing two Worcester police officers alleging that they manipulated evidence that led to him serving 16 years in prison before his sentence was vacated, is underway in Worcester federal court. Natale Cosenza filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the...
Wareham Man Arrested in Middleboro for Carrying Illegal Gun While Drunk
MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro police have arrested a 20-year-old Wareham man for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number and two felony firearms charges after officers found the firearm when he was placed into protective custody on Monday. Police said Andrew Labbe was intoxicated and refused to leave a...
Fundraiser to help family of Matthew Tidman, officer assaulted by inmate at Shirley prison
LEOMINSTER — As a corrections officer beaten by an inmate continues to fight for his life, and as the inmate faces charges, a motorcycle ride benefit is being organized to help the officer’s family. A Tidman Strong Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser is being held Sunday to support Matthew Tidman, an officer at the Massachusetts...
WCVB
Massachusetts man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
1,000+ “OUTBREAK” fentanyl wax folds found during traffic stop on I-84 in Sturbridge
A Connecticut man was arrested after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-84 in Sturbridge and discovered narcotics, cash, and a loaded gun.
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney said. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of...
Pawtucket woman convicted of assaulting pregnant victim
Celena Vieira was arrested in November 2020 after prosecutors said she pointed a gun at the victim and fired several shots in her direction.
Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area
A woman told police she was struck with a blunt object. Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area. The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said....
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 1