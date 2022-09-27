Read full article on original website
KREM
I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
nbcrightnow.com
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will safe a life.’”
IN THIS ARTICLE
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Benton County semi cab suspiciously caught fire off I-82 & Coffin Road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating what they deemed to be a mysterious fire off I-82 near Coffin Rd in Benton County, where they responded to a flaming semi cab with no trailer. According to a social media notice from Benton County Fire District No....
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
Kennewick food truck hub will host fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fundraiser to help with Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s recovery has been planned for the Tri-Cities. Summer’s Hub in Kennewick, a food truck mecca, will be hosting the event. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while confronting a suspect...
610KONA
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Tri-City Herald
Crash at Hanford snarls morning commute traffic as workers enter site north of Richland
Traffic was being diverted at the Hanford nuclear reservation during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash, site officials announced about 6 a.m. They advised workers there would be traffic delays at the main entrance to the secure portion of the site, the Wye Barricade north of Richland. Traffic...
Slow Down In These Washington Cities Famous For Speed Traps
Like Admiral Ackbar says, "It's a trap!" Better slow down when driving through these Washington State cities. I found some of these suggestions at speedtrap.org and some from my own personal experience.
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
KEPR
Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395
KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
nbcrightnow.com
RPD makes arrest after weapons complaint
RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive. The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun. According to the RPD, the person who made the threats...
98.3 The KEY
