98.3 The KEY

KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#The Cars#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol#Tri Cities Washington
Nationwide Report

27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage

(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395

KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD makes arrest after weapons complaint

RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive. The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun. According to the RPD, the person who made the threats...
RICHLAND, WA
Pasco WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

