Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-Iowa preview, keys in the Wolverines' first road test of season
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, 247Sports beat writers Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz preview the keys for the No. 4 Michigan football team ahead of...
247Sports
Iowa vs. Michigan predictions, picks, analysis from national media
Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.
Preview: Can Iowa extend its home winning streak against Michigan?
On Saturday, Iowa and Michigan will go head to head in what should be an entertaining Big Ten battle between last year's Big Ten East and West representatives in the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines have gotten the best of Iowa in the last two meetings, but the Hawkeyes have...
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
Michigan State basketball reaches out to 5-star SG Jamari Phillips
Tom Izzo has been rejuvenized this offseason. It’s good to see the Michigan State basketball coach really take a step back and realize that he has the tools to win at least one more title before he retires. Not only is he in love with the game like he...
247Sports
Wolverines make final four for elite offensive lineman
Michigan recently made the final four for 2023 Top100 offensive lineman Spencer Fano, he reported via his Twitter account. The Wolverines were joined by Utah, BYU and Oregon. The Provo (UT) Timpview star has long been listed as a top target on 247Sports for the Wolverines. Fano has been on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's media availability prior to Michigan
Iowa is hosting No. 4 Michigan this Saturday with hopes of continuing the tradition of upsetting top-five teams inside Kinnick Stadium. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Michigan, analyze his offense and much more. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say on Tuesday.
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
247Sports
Maryland Football: Latest on Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett Injuries | Post-Michigan Mood | Script Time
The mood of a team after a loss often defines its maturity, and that’s exactly what head coach Mike Locksley noticed after Maryland football’s 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan Saturday. “A loss is a loss,” Locksley said. “To me, the thing that I like best is the...
thelivingstonpost.com
Growl-er Brewfest returns Oct. 16 for canines and craft beer lovers
Cynophiles and zythophiles (those are fancy words for lovers of dogs and craft beer enthusiasts, respectively) alike will want to save the date – Sunday, Oct. 16 – for the second annual Growl-er Brewfest at SELCRA Meijer Park in Brighton. “It’s Livingston County’s only dog-centric beer tasting and...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0