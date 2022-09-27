Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.

