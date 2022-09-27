ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Iowa vs. Michigan predictions, picks, analysis from national media

Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets

Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Wolverines make final four for elite offensive lineman

Michigan recently made the final four for 2023 Top100 offensive lineman Spencer Fano, he reported via his Twitter account. The Wolverines were joined by Utah, BYU and Oregon. The Provo (UT) Timpview star has long been listed as a top target on 247Sports for the Wolverines. Fano has been on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mel Tucker
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Growl-er Brewfest returns Oct. 16 for canines and craft beer lovers

Cynophiles and zythophiles (those are fancy words for lovers of dogs and craft beer enthusiasts, respectively) alike will want to save the date – Sunday, Oct. 16 – for the second annual Growl-er Brewfest at SELCRA Meijer Park in Brighton. “It’s Livingston County’s only dog-centric beer tasting and...
BRIGHTON, MI
247Sports

247Sports

