Cornell Daily Sun
Volleyball Opens up Ivy League Play with Win Against Columbia
This past Saturday, volleyball opened up Ivy League play against Columbia (3-7, 0-1 Ivy). The Red dropped the first set, but came back with a win in the next three consecutive sets to secure a 3-1 victory during Homecoming Weekend. “I’m so proud of this team and how they played...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cross Country Finishes on Top at the Lock Haven Invitational
This past Saturday, cross country raced at the Lock Haven Invitational in Pennsylvania. This meet presented a substantially larger competition pool for the Red, as Lock Haven consisted of more than 30 colleges. Despite the challenge, Cornell led the pack on both the men’s and women’s side. “Nothing...
Cornell Daily Sun
Preview: Football Looks to Rebound at Colgate
On Saturday, football will make the 54-mile hike northeast to Hamilton, New York to face Colgate for its third game of the season. Coming off of a lopsided loss against Yale, Saturday’s game poses as an opportunity for the Red to stay above water and shift momentum in a positive direction for the long season ahead.
Cornell Daily Sun
CHASEN | Inclusive Clubs in an Exclusive University
As we approach the end of September, most Cornellians have experienced the club recruiting process in some way, shape or form. Around campus and on social media, signs promoting clubs and professional organizations are ubiquitous. It can sometimes seem a little overwhelming when you consider the miniscule acceptance rates of many of these organizations, and wonder if you’ll ever have the chance to find the club or community that is right for you.
Cornell Daily Sun
Ithaca Community Police Board Discusses Subpoena Power, Third-Party Partnerships
Ithaca’s Community Police Board welcomed the public back to in-person meetings on Wednesday as they discussed several issues, including introducing a third-party police training organization into the Ithaca Police Department and an alleged call from the Common Council to give the Board subpoena power. The CPB is Ithaca’s community...
