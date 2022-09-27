ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

Volleyball Opens up Ivy League Play with Win Against Columbia

This past Saturday, volleyball opened up Ivy League play against Columbia (3-7, 0-1 Ivy). The Red dropped the first set, but came back with a win in the next three consecutive sets to secure a 3-1 victory during Homecoming Weekend. “I’m so proud of this team and how they played...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Sailing Soars, Securing Series of Weekend Successes￼

Sailing continued its streak of successful matchups this week, adding new titles to its growing list of accolades. The Red divided its ranks this weekend, placing fourth overall in the 2022 MAISA Match Race Championship and claiming the top two positions in the Top 9/ Susan Rogers ’75 Memorial Regatta.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cross Country Finishes on Top at the Lock Haven Invitational

This past Saturday, cross country raced at the Lock Haven Invitational in Pennsylvania. This meet presented a substantially larger competition pool for the Red, as Lock Haven consisted of more than 30 colleges. Despite the challenge, Cornell led the pack on both the men’s and women’s side. “Nothing...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Cornell Daily Sun

CHASEN | Inclusive Clubs in an Exclusive University

As we approach the end of September, most Cornellians have experienced the club recruiting process in some way, shape or form. Around campus and on social media, signs promoting clubs and professional organizations are ubiquitous. It can sometimes seem a little overwhelming when you consider the miniscule acceptance rates of many of these organizations, and wonder if you’ll ever have the chance to find the club or community that is right for you.
ITHACA, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
101.5 WPDH

New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston

The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
KINGSTON, NY
Secret NYC

This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan

The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
SALEM, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation

Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news

This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
ORANGETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Rye

A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train. The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train. Additional information has not yet been...
RYE, NY

