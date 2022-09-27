Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
Volleyball Opens up Ivy League Play with Win Against Columbia
This past Saturday, volleyball opened up Ivy League play against Columbia (3-7, 0-1 Ivy). The Red dropped the first set, but came back with a win in the next three consecutive sets to secure a 3-1 victory during Homecoming Weekend. “I’m so proud of this team and how they played...
Cornell Daily Sun
Sailing Soars, Securing Series of Weekend Successes￼
Sailing continued its streak of successful matchups this week, adding new titles to its growing list of accolades. The Red divided its ranks this weekend, placing fourth overall in the 2022 MAISA Match Race Championship and claiming the top two positions in the Top 9/ Susan Rogers ’75 Memorial Regatta.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cross Country Finishes on Top at the Lock Haven Invitational
This past Saturday, cross country raced at the Lock Haven Invitational in Pennsylvania. This meet presented a substantially larger competition pool for the Red, as Lock Haven consisted of more than 30 colleges. Despite the challenge, Cornell led the pack on both the men’s and women’s side. “Nothing...
Cornell Daily Sun
CHASEN | Inclusive Clubs in an Exclusive University
As we approach the end of September, most Cornellians have experienced the club recruiting process in some way, shape or form. Around campus and on social media, signs promoting clubs and professional organizations are ubiquitous. It can sometimes seem a little overwhelming when you consider the miniscule acceptance rates of many of these organizations, and wonder if you’ll ever have the chance to find the club or community that is right for you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan
The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
westchestermagazine.com
Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation
Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news
This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Rye
A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train. The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train. Additional information has not yet been...
Comments / 0