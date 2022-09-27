The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.

SALEM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO