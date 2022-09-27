Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
South Side Sox
The Stale Princes of 35th & Shields
[NARRATOR]: Hustle. Determination. Energetic. Competitive. These are words that describe the 2021 AL Central Division Champion Chicago White Sox. [NARRATOR]: A team that went wire-to-wire in first place, displaying a never-say-die attitude that was defined in a series-saving Game 3 victory in the ALDS. [NARRATOR]: And despite their playoff dreams...
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Twins 8, White Sox 4
The White Sox and Twins are back for the second game in this series in Minnesota. The White Sox started off hot, but quickly fizzled. The players once again looked miserable, as their losing streak presses on. I’d compare watching this team find ways to lose to getting a root canal, but at least my dentist lets me watch whatever I want on Netflix during procedures.
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0
Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today. How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely...
South Side Sox
Target Field proves Payton Place
No, not the season, unfortunately. Just the eight-game losing streak. But that will have to do for now. A 4-3 victory over the Twins came thanks to surprise production from a 30-year-old playing his third game with the White Sox and 35th in the majors, and two completely boneheaded defensive plays by Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: September 28
For the second game of a doubleheader at Sportsman’s Park, the Browns and White Sox used the last day of the season to throw all non-pitchers in their game. White Sox left fielder Sam Mertes got the 10-4 win, beating St. Louis left fielder Jesse Burkett. First baseman Frank...
South Side Sox
Gamethread: White Sox at Twins
The White Sox and the Twins, tied with seven games to go, four of them against each other! What could be more thrilling than that!?. Well, OK, it could be more thrilling if they weren’t both 11 games behind Cleveland. And it would even be more exciting if either...
South Side Sox
Durham clinches the postseason with rout in Charlotte
Bad enough we still have a week of White Sox recaps to do for you (and Six Packs and Bird Apps and podcasts and lord knows what other commentary), there are still two more Charlotte recaps to write. But tomorrow morning, the final game begins, and it’s Joe Resis writing...
South Side Sox
Twins 4, White Sox 0: More of the same
The White Sox (76-78) offense had a night to forget, and the Twins (75-79) won the first game of the series handily. The White Sox struggled immensely against Twins starter Bailey Ober. Sharp contact was difficult to come by, especially in the first three innings. Ober retired all nine he faced the first time through the order, and he collected four strikeouts during that time. The closest the White Sox came to scoring early on was in the first, when José Abreu launched a 396-footer to center. Unfortunately, center fielder Mark Contreras made a nice play on the deep fly ball.
Comments / 0