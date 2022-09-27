The White Sox (76-78) offense had a night to forget, and the Twins (75-79) won the first game of the series handily. The White Sox struggled immensely against Twins starter Bailey Ober. Sharp contact was difficult to come by, especially in the first three innings. Ober retired all nine he faced the first time through the order, and he collected four strikeouts during that time. The closest the White Sox came to scoring early on was in the first, when José Abreu launched a 396-footer to center. Unfortunately, center fielder Mark Contreras made a nice play on the deep fly ball.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO