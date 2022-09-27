ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago last week — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died at 10:16 a.m. Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
NEWS10 ABC

National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region

National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kodak to take excess NYS hand sanitizer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In the early days of the pandemic, you may remember that hand sanitizer was flying off the shelves. To help solve the problem, New York State Clean hand sanitizer was produced by inmates and was distributed. “The pandemic happened and you can’t fault the state trying to do something to keep people safe […]
HEALTH
#Election State#Democratic Voters#Republican#American#Senate

