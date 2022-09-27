Read full article on original website
Bill could address home heating emergencies in NYS
A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating woes that have been front and center for many homeowners in recent years.
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
Recent tests confirmed that an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm's devastation was already apparent.
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
NEWS10 ABC
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
CHICAGO (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago last week — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died at 10:16 a.m. Sunday morning.
National Coffee Day: Where to Grab a Deal in the Capital Region
National Coffee Day is just hours away, and though it's a nation-wide holiday, there are plenty of businesses in the Capital Region with some piping hot offers. With New Yorkers reported to drink almost seven times more coffee than other states, it's no wonder Albany is home to hundreds of coffee shops celebrating tomorrow.
Kodak to take excess NYS hand sanitizer
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In the early days of the pandemic, you may remember that hand sanitizer was flying off the shelves. To help solve the problem, New York State Clean hand sanitizer was produced by inmates and was distributed. “The pandemic happened and you can’t fault the state trying to do something to keep people safe […]
Greenfield man arrested after allegedly firing rifle in residential area
State Police arrested a Greenfield man for allegedly firing a gun in a residential area. Police said that Eric Cerny, 65 was arrested on Friday, September 23.
NGPD arrest man over identity theft at M&T Banks
North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. Investigation is still ongoing.
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
NYSP: Waitress made unauthorized charges on customer’s credit card
A Schodack Diner waitress has been arrested after allegedly using a customer's credit card to make unauthorized purchases. New York State Police said Kimberly Gibson, 26, of Castleton-On-Hudson, was arrested on September 22.
Town of Ballston boil water advisory after water main break
The town of Ballston reported a water main break and boil water advisory.
