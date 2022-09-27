Read full article on original website
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County wildlife preserve relocating animals in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND - Lina and Jeremy Graves run a wildlife preserve in Brevard County, Florida called Romelia Farms. The farm flooded after a storm two weeks ago, and at the time, Jeremy said, "We’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve been here. Makes you wonder what a hurricane’s going to do."
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
cohaitungchi.com
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA
Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Brevard County Opens Pet-Friendly Shelters in Melbourne and Cocoa
BREVARD, FLORIDA – Brevard County will open three shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas need safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida as Category 3 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has picked up some strength to 115 mph max sustained winds but still remains a Category 3 level hurricane. A Tropical Storm warning has been issued for Brevard County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
spacecoastdaily.com
Transportation to Brevard Shelters Available on Bus Routes Provided By Space Coast Area Transit
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Area Transportation has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three County shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian and for those who live in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The routes are:. ■ Walter Butler Community Center-...
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
spacecoastdaily.com
920th Rescue Wing Aircraft Departs From Patrick Space Force Base in Anticipation of Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – The 920th Rescue Wing aircraft departed Patrick Space Force Base on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24...
wmfe.org
CONVERSATIONS: In Brevard, “this is a flood event”
For a check in on conditions in Brevard County, WMFE’s Amy Green talked with county Public Information Officer Don Walker. WALKER: The bans are coming through. So we’re having periods of rain followed by periods of no rain, but we’ve seen it heavier in some areas. But...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: State of Emergency Has Been Declared for Brevard County Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A State of Emergency has been declared for Brevard County effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in response to the pending threat of Hurricane Ian. As the storm edges toward Florida, the decision has also been made to close Brevard County Government offices and...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Emergency Management, Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Provide an Update on Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Members of the Brevard County Emergency Management staff and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference on Tuesday to update the situation surrounding Hurricane Ian. At this time, Ian is a Category 3 Hurricane carrying 120 mph max sustained winds and moving north...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Free Sandbag Distribution For Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA -– Brevard County sandbag distribution locations continue through Monday 9/26/22 in north, central and south Brevard in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 9/26/22. Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle:. Mitchell Ellington Park,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
