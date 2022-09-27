ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
saltwatersportsman.com

Unexpected Octopus Breaks Record

The Hawaiian angler was targeting snapper when the octopus intercepted his bait and started a battle that continued above the waterline. For most anglers, getting a catch in the boat marks the end of the battle. For Hawaiian fisherman Michael Matsunaga, who reeled in a 25.95-pound state-record octopus on Oahu’s north shore in late August, it was just the beginning.
