Vladimir Putin

Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Return of Fascism in Italy

“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Shaped by war, Bosnian leader chides UN inaction on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bosnia’s leader decried the failure of the United Nations to prevent the war in Ukraine, saying Wednesday it was a chilling repeat of his country’s own brutal conflict three decades ago. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Sefik Dzaferovic, the chairman of the three-person presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, criticized the Security Council’s inability to adopt a binding resolution or statement on the war. “The United Nations system was unable to prevent or stop the war in my country ... Unfortunately, that happened again,” Dzaferovic said. The Security Council, he said, “is evidently unable to fulfill its obligations.” The Security Council’s post-World War II structure gives veto powers to five nations — the United States, China, Britain, France and Russia, the aggressor in the Ukraine war. Russia’s presence on the council has thwarted more substantive actions. The larger 193-nation General Assembly, which doesn’t have vetoes, adopted resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian forces.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting: Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, prodded the world not to forget everything else. He, too, was quick to bring up the biggest military confrontation in Europe since World War II. But he wasn’t there to discuss the conflict itself, nor its disruption of food, fuel and fertilizer markets. “The ongoing war in Ukraine is making it more difficult,” Buhari lamented, “to tackle the perennial issues that feature each year in the deliberations of this assembly.”
WORLD
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
ELECTIONS

