Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Analysis: UN chief, speaking to leaders, doesn’t mince words
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — He sounded a global alarm, warning leaders about the survival of humanity and the planet. In language that was sometimes downright undiplomatic, he called out those he blames for the perilous state of the world. It was Antonio Guterres’ strongest, most striking speech since he...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Pope declares mankind is 'experiencing the outbreak of World War Three'
Pope Francis has declared mankind is experiencing the outbreak of World War Three. In his address to Polish-speaking pilgrims at the end of his weekly audience in the Vatican yesterday, the pontiff encouraged prayers 'in a special way' for the people of Ukraine. He said: 'Tomorrow you will remember the...
The Return of Fascism in Italy
“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Shaped by war, Bosnian leader chides UN inaction on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bosnia’s leader decried the failure of the United Nations to prevent the war in Ukraine, saying Wednesday it was a chilling repeat of his country’s own brutal conflict three decades ago. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Sefik Dzaferovic, the chairman of the three-person presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, criticized the Security Council’s inability to adopt a binding resolution or statement on the war. “The United Nations system was unable to prevent or stop the war in my country ... Unfortunately, that happened again,” Dzaferovic said. The Security Council, he said, “is evidently unable to fulfill its obligations.” The Security Council’s post-World War II structure gives veto powers to five nations — the United States, China, Britain, France and Russia, the aggressor in the Ukraine war. Russia’s presence on the council has thwarted more substantive actions. The larger 193-nation General Assembly, which doesn’t have vetoes, adopted resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian forces.
As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting: Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, prodded the world not to forget everything else. He, too, was quick to bring up the biggest military confrontation in Europe since World War II. But he wasn’t there to discuss the conflict itself, nor its disruption of food, fuel and fertilizer markets. “The ongoing war in Ukraine is making it more difficult,” Buhari lamented, “to tackle the perennial issues that feature each year in the deliberations of this assembly.”
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
EU parliament declares that Hungary — beloved of Trump and Tucker Carlson — no longer counts as a democracy
EU parliament members voted on Thursday to declare Hungary no longer a democracy. Hungary has grown increasingly authoritarian, inspiring many US conservatives. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson have high praise for Hungary's far-right leader Viktor Orbán. EU lawmakers voted on Thursday to no longer view Hungary, a European country...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Giorgia Meloni Set to Give Steve Bannon a Huge Victory for His 'Revolution'
The former Donald Trump advisor has been a supporter of the Meloni and her far-right Brothers of Italy party for several years.
U.S. media erupts over Italy's first female prime minister with Mussolini comparisons: 'Return of fascism'
Italy is set to have its first-ever female prime minister in Giorgia Meloni, but it's not a moment of happiness for American media outlets that normally celebrate glass ceiling breakthroughs. Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy political party, appeared on track to win Italy’s election Sunday, and Rai...
