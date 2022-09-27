Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
In the Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the Jones Act Is Screwing Over Puerto Rico Again
The absurd consequences of America's terrible trade protectionism are on full display just off the coast of Puerto Rico today, as a foreign ship full of barrels of diesel fuel is waiting to see if it will be allowed to deliver them to the hurricane-stricken island. We are, once again,...
US waives federal law to boost diesel supply for Puerto Rico
The U.S. government says it is temporarily waiving a federal law and allowing foreign diesel deliveries to Puerto Rico as it faces a dwindling supply of fuel nearly two weeks after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the U.S. territory
$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gcaptain.com
Biden Administration Approves ‘Temporary and Targeted’ Jones Act Waiver for Puerto Rico Despite Objections
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday approved a “temporary and targeted” Jones Act waiver for diesel shipments to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona despite reports that the island is adequately supplied. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said the waiver was issued...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tucker Carlson speaks at tribute to Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger
Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke at a tribute to notorious motorcycle club Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger in Stockton, California. During his speech, Carlson recalled a phrase Barger wrote in a letter, "Always stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor." WATCH: THE VIEW HOST CALLS GOP...
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: 2 million in Florida lose power as storm moves inland – live
Pleas for rescue emerge online as storm surge hits coast and millions lose power
Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago that Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now
Bandy Lee grew up in an immigrant Bronx family of doctors and scientists. Politics never particularly interested her personally or professionally as she pursued a successful career in psychiatry.Until she became so concerned by Donald Trump’s behaviour and rhetoric. She could only call it one thing: Dangerous. Very much so.In 2017, she put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Trump a “clear and present danger.” The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy,...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Washington Examiner
11 more cases of defensive gun use show Second Amendment isn't about deer in Kevlar vests
President Joe Biden’s most recent speech on gun control showed, once again, that he has little respect for gun owners or the Second Amendment. Consider, for example, where Biden mocked ( and not for the first time ) gun owners as being afraid of “deer in Kevlar vests” simply because they want to defend themselves and their families with the same guns that law enforcement officers use to protect the president and his family.
Migrant flight never arrives near Biden's coastal home after Delaware officials launch preparations
By early Tuesday evening, the plane hadn't arrived in the town of nearly 7,500 near Biden's vacation home. Flight trackers showed the plane instead went from Nashville to Teterboro, N.J.
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
AccuWeather
East Coast on alert for Hurricane Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. From Monday to Tuesday, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Washington Examiner
Republicans are right when it comes to corporate taxes
As they look to the November midterm elections , House Republicans have unveiled their " Commitment to America ." It's a policy agenda they are pledging to put in place if they win control of the House of Representatives. The GOP tax reform plans are in stark contrast to those proposed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Comments / 2