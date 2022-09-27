Not a lot of Americans pay attention to European politics unless they're very bored or work at some think tank. And that's understandable, but it's a shame, really, because if you look closely what's happening in Europe, you can learn a lot about what's happening here. Despite the castles and the funny accents and the smelly cheese, Europe is not actually that different from the United States, at least in this way. European leaders run their countries pretty much the same way our leaders run our country. They yammer on endlessly about democracy, but then at the same time, they do their best to avoid democracy's most basic requirements like free speech and representative government.

