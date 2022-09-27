Read full article on original website
Eastern Florida State College Men’s Golf Team Places Third at the Invite at Innisbrook
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s golf team finished third in The Invite at Innisbrook Monday at the Copper Course at Innisbrook Resort. The event was shortened to 36 holes due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. The Titans finished third...
Eastern Florida State College Cancels All Athletic Events for the Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College athletics teams will be pausing all activities due to the threat of Hurricane Ian this week. Seven teams were scheduled to have events this week that were either shortened, postponed or canceled due to the bad weather expected for Brevard County.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UCF Knights vs. SMU Football Game Moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The UCF versus SMU football game originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The broadcast designation, on the ESPN Family of Networks, will be announced at a...
PREP FOOTBALL: Melbourne Bulldogs Matchup Against the Harmony Longhorns Rescheduled for Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Bulldogs football game at the Harmony Longhorns is rescheduled for Saturday, October 1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs have a 3-2 record on the season and will look to bounce back after a tough 44-3 loss to the Cocoa Tigers.
Orlando Sports Foundation to Host Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally Oct. 6 at at Exploria Stadium
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The Orlando Sports Foundation will host a “Cure Bowl March 2Cure Pep Rally” on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Exploria Stadium. The open house Pep Rally speakers will include Cure Bowl and Community leaders such as Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and a special presentation by Orlando Fire Department Chief Charlie Salazar to Orlando Sports Foundation Cure Bowl leaders.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall near Fort Myers as Category 4 System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian continues to trek through Florida with 115 mph max sustained winds, with the eye making an impact Brevard County around 2 p.m. Thursday. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to...
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
WATCH: Tropical Storm Ian to Intensify into Major Hurricane – Point of Predicted Impact Currently Tampa Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida residents are riveted on Tropical Storm Ian, which the National Hurricane Center is predicting will become a major hurricane and hit along the Florida west coast. The big question at this point is exactly where landfall will happen. According to the 11 p.m. National...
Hurricane Ian Entering East Central Florida, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The center of Hurricane Ian is approaching Central Florida counties and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as catastrophic flooding from the heavy rain is expected overnight and through Thursday. Squalls and heavy rain from Hurricane Ian will continue...
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Cuba as Central Florida Prepares for Impact Early Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to closely monitor Hurricane Ian as it prepares to make landfall on Cuba tonight. As of 2 p.m., the category 1 hurricane is still projected to become a major hurricane after passing over Cuba and enters the Gulf. Projections by the National Hurricane Center show the system is slightly trending east and could be a direct strike on Tampa.
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
Hurricane Ian Upgraded to Category 2 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as was forecasted by National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian is preparing to make landfall on Cuba tonight. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north with a slightly slower...
WATCH: Brevard Emergency Management, Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Provide an Update on Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Members of the Brevard County Emergency Management staff and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference on Tuesday to update the situation surrounding Hurricane Ian. At this time, Ian is a Category 3 Hurricane carrying 120 mph max sustained winds and moving north...
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
City of Melbourne to Distribute Free Sandbags to Residents on Tuesday at Club 52/Greyhound Park
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – City of Melbourne officials announced that sandbags would be available for residents on Tuesday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ■ Club 52/Greyhound Park, 1100 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935. ■ Please enter at the Sarno Rd. entrance. Quantity:
Brevard Now Under Hurricane Warning, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Hurricane Warning for Brevard County on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. local time. Flood and Tornado Watches are also in effect. A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36...
WEATHER RADAR: Tropical Storm Warning Now in Effect for Brevard County Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service reports that Brevard County will get showers and gusty squalls on Tuesday ahead of Major Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall on Wednesday at about 8 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area. According to the National Weather Service, sustained tropical-storm-force winds, which...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: State of Emergency Has Been Declared for Brevard County Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A State of Emergency has been declared for Brevard County effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in response to the pending threat of Hurricane Ian. As the storm edges toward Florida, the decision has also been made to close Brevard County Government offices and...
