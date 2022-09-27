BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to closely monitor Hurricane Ian as it prepares to make landfall on Cuba tonight. As of 2 p.m., the category 1 hurricane is still projected to become a major hurricane after passing over Cuba and enters the Gulf. Projections by the National Hurricane Center show the system is slightly trending east and could be a direct strike on Tampa.

