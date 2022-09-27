ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Councilors Call on Haverhill Mayor, State and Federal Legislators to Find Money for Drug Treatment

The Haverhill City Council is looking for new strategies and alternative sources of income to help fight the problem of drug addiction in the community. Recent legislation signed by Gov. Charlie Baker will likely eliminate the 3% impact fees local governments are collecting from adult-use cannabis stores in their cities—money that was earmarked in many cases for addiction treatment services. City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski said Tuesday, while that revenue source is drying up, the problem is not going away.
tewksburycarnation.org

Shawsheen Tech Seeks New Facility, Per the Apple. That May Mean a Vote In Tewksbury

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Shawsheen Tech School Committee member Brian O’Donnell, Chair of the Facilities and Capital Planning Subcommittee, announced that the Massachusetts School Building Authority will visit the Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 to tour the building in response to the school’s statement of interest to enter the state’s school construction grant program for a new or renovated high school, reported the Wilmington Apple. Read more highlights of that meeting and find the link to it on YouTube at the Apple.
Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families

Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
Parent Volunteers Return to Haverhill Schools as Coronavirus Infections Subside

As it is in the country at large, cases of COVID-19 among Haverhill Public School students are down significantly this year. Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas told the School Committee last week that, as of Sept. 20, there have been a total of 103 students with the virus out of 8,000 students enrolled citywide. She said while the basic formula for avoiding the disease remains the same, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, fresh air, working HVAC systems and staying home when one is sick, guidelines provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are much less stringent than one year ago.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns

GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
Endicott College Senior Hemenway Joins WHAV as News Intern

WHAV has introduced Endicott College senior Megan Hemenway to its staff this fall as a full-time news intern. Hemenway is a communication major, studying for a career in writing. She currently runs Endicott’s on-campus radio station and is on track to graduate college early in December. At WHAV, she writes Community Spotlight articles and other local news.
Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC

The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
cambridgeday.com

First Amendment rights of conservative clinics needs to be addressed before a ban can be voted (corrected)

First Amendment rights of conservative clinics needs to be addressed before a ban can be voted (corrected) The City Council voted unanimously to continue a hearing wrought with passionate debate about whether “limited resource pregnancy centers” actually provide options to clients or push people away from getting abortions. Tuesday’s hearing reviewed an ordinance proposing a ban of LRPCs on the basis that they engage in deceptive practices, similar to legislation that Somerville’s City Council passed in March.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.
Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name

The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
Haverhill Public Health Dept. Plans Addiction and Recovery Health Fair

The City of Haverhill Public Health Department is holding an Addiction and Recovery Health Fair to offer services to those struggling with addiction or who know someone struggling. The fair takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m., at Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Local businesses and organizations participating...
Community Policy