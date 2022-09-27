Read full article on original website
Related
Haverhill Student MCAS Scores Echo Post-Pandemic State Results, Losing Ground in English
Haverhill school officials aren’t relishing the latest MCAS scores, but appear to largely agree with the state that much was lost during the pandemic and, as uttered by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, “show continued need for improvement.”. State education officials Thursday released 2022 Massachusetts...
Councilors Call on Haverhill Mayor, State and Federal Legislators to Find Money for Drug Treatment
The Haverhill City Council is looking for new strategies and alternative sources of income to help fight the problem of drug addiction in the community. Recent legislation signed by Gov. Charlie Baker will likely eliminate the 3% impact fees local governments are collecting from adult-use cannabis stores in their cities—money that was earmarked in many cases for addiction treatment services. City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski said Tuesday, while that revenue source is drying up, the problem is not going away.
tewksburycarnation.org
Shawsheen Tech Seeks New Facility, Per the Apple. That May Mean a Vote In Tewksbury
At its Sept. 27 meeting, Shawsheen Tech School Committee member Brian O’Donnell, Chair of the Facilities and Capital Planning Subcommittee, announced that the Massachusetts School Building Authority will visit the Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 to tour the building in response to the school’s statement of interest to enter the state’s school construction grant program for a new or renovated high school, reported the Wilmington Apple. Read more highlights of that meeting and find the link to it on YouTube at the Apple.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families
Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
Parent Volunteers Return to Haverhill Schools as Coronavirus Infections Subside
As it is in the country at large, cases of COVID-19 among Haverhill Public School students are down significantly this year. Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas told the School Committee last week that, as of Sept. 20, there have been a total of 103 students with the virus out of 8,000 students enrolled citywide. She said while the basic formula for avoiding the disease remains the same, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, fresh air, working HVAC systems and staying home when one is sick, guidelines provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are much less stringent than one year ago.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Endicott College Senior Hemenway Joins WHAV as News Intern
WHAV has introduced Endicott College senior Megan Hemenway to its staff this fall as a full-time news intern. Hemenway is a communication major, studying for a career in writing. She currently runs Endicott’s on-campus radio station and is on track to graduate college early in December. At WHAV, she writes Community Spotlight articles and other local news.
Haverhill’s Electricity Supplier Pulls the Plug on New Enrollments; Mayor says 16,000 will Still Benefit
The City of Haverhill’s discount energy supplier pulled the plug Thursday—at least temporarily—on some residents hoping to save hundreds each month on home electricity costs. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Energy Consultant Orlando Pacheco told the public Tuesday night that those who were not automatically enrolled...
Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC
The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
cambridgeday.com
First Amendment rights of conservative clinics needs to be addressed before a ban can be voted (corrected)
First Amendment rights of conservative clinics needs to be addressed before a ban can be voted (corrected) The City Council voted unanimously to continue a hearing wrought with passionate debate about whether “limited resource pregnancy centers” actually provide options to clients or push people away from getting abortions. Tuesday’s hearing reviewed an ordinance proposing a ban of LRPCs on the basis that they engage in deceptive practices, similar to legislation that Somerville’s City Council passed in March.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.
Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
Haverhill Public Health Dept. Plans Addiction and Recovery Health Fair
The City of Haverhill Public Health Department is holding an Addiction and Recovery Health Fair to offer services to those struggling with addiction or who know someone struggling. The fair takes place Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m., at Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Local businesses and organizations participating...
Attendance Suggests Haverhill Student Enrollment Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Student enrollment in Haverhill public schools is back to pre-pandemic levels. That according to School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, addressing the School Committee during Thursday’s meeting. She explained the figures are still preliminary. “We’re still in the stage where enrollment is fluctuating from day to day. Oct. 1 is really...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
Haverhill to Use State Green Communities Grant to Weatherize Buildings, Buy Electric Vehicles
Haverhill plans to use its second state Green Communities grant to make energy-saving weatherization improvements to schools and fire stations and purchase electric vehicles for City Hall inspectors. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the state Department of Energy Resources city awarded $192,000 and comes on top an initial award in...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0