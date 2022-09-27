ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Health First is Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian, All Business and Medical Offices Will Close at 2 p.m. Today

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA — Health First is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. In preparation, all business and medical offices will close at 2 p.m. today and remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29. Our HOSPITALS (Holmes Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital, Viera Hospital) WILL REMAIN OPEN to...
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
vieravoice.com

Brevard County opens shelters for Hurricane Ian

Brevard County, FL -- Brevard County will open 3 shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
click orlando

Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers

VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
titusville.com

City of Titusville Declares Local State of Emergency

- The City of Titusville has declared a local state of emergency effective Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7pm EST. City Hall and all city services will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022. The City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will begin operations on Wednesday,...
cw34.com

Scam alert in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
sebastiandaily.com

School District of Indian River County Update

Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
Orlando Weekly

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
WESH

Brevard County sheriff, emergency officials tell residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Emergency Management provided details on Hurricane Ian preparation. Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace joined the sheriff in giving information to residents about shelters, sandbag distributions and closures. Emergency officials said the main thing for residents...
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian, Waste Management closing amid Hurricane Ian

There are a few closures we want to mention amid Hurricane Ian. The City of Sebastian and Indian River County offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, Waste Management offices and garbage collection will be closed on Wednesday, but plan to resume normal operations on Thursday or Friday, as long as it’s safe to do so.
SEBASTIAN, FL

