spacecoastdaily.com
Health First is Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian, All Business and Medical Offices Will Close at 2 p.m. Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA — Health First is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. In preparation, all business and medical offices will close at 2 p.m. today and remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29. Our HOSPITALS (Holmes Regional Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Palm Bay Hospital, Viera Hospital) WILL REMAIN OPEN to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Transportation to Brevard Shelters Available on Bus Routes Provided By Space Coast Area Transit
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Area Transportation has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three County shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian and for those who live in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The routes are:. ■ Walter Butler Community Center-...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
vieravoice.com
Brevard County opens shelters for Hurricane Ian
Brevard County, FL -- Brevard County will open 3 shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County wildlife preserve relocating animals in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND - Lina and Jeremy Graves run a wildlife preserve in Brevard County, Florida called Romelia Farms. The farm flooded after a storm two weeks ago, and at the time, Jeremy said, "We’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve been here. Makes you wonder what a hurricane’s going to do."
click orlando
Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers
VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
titusville.com
City of Titusville Declares Local State of Emergency
- The City of Titusville has declared a local state of emergency effective Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7pm EST. City Hall and all city services will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and Thursday, September 29, 2022. The City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will begin operations on Wednesday,...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: State of Emergency Has Been Declared for Brevard County Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A State of Emergency has been declared for Brevard County effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in response to the pending threat of Hurricane Ian. As the storm edges toward Florida, the decision has also been made to close Brevard County Government offices and...
sebastiandaily.com
School District of Indian River County Update
Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne to Distribute Free Sandbags to Residents on Tuesday at Club 52/Greyhound Park
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – City of Melbourne officials announced that sandbags would be available for residents on Tuesday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ■ Club 52/Greyhound Park, 1100 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935. ■ Please enter at the Sarno Rd. entrance. Quantity:
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Brevard County Opens Pet-Friendly Shelters in Melbourne and Cocoa
BREVARD, FLORIDA – Brevard County will open three shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas need safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
WESH
Brevard County sheriff, emergency officials tell residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Emergency Management provided details on Hurricane Ian preparation. Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace joined the sheriff in giving information to residents about shelters, sandbag distributions and closures. Emergency officials said the main thing for residents...
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian, Waste Management closing amid Hurricane Ian
There are a few closures we want to mention amid Hurricane Ian. The City of Sebastian and Indian River County offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, Waste Management offices and garbage collection will be closed on Wednesday, but plan to resume normal operations on Thursday or Friday, as long as it’s safe to do so.
spacecoastdaily.com
All Brevard Public Schools, District Offices Will Remain Closed Through Friday Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – All Brevard Public Schools and District offices will remain closed through Friday, September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. BPS officials said all school activities, events and programs are also canceled for Friday and will be rescheduled if possible. District leadership will decide on weekend school...
