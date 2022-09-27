ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Society
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Harvest Festival#Fall Festival#Pumpkin#Cajun Soul Bistro
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Best Places To Get A Cocktail In Indian River

I’ve never been a person to just stop by a bar and have a drink, unless food was involved, so I usually tend to just dine at restaurants with a bar that also serves cocktails. To my surprise, 3 of the 4 places I visited had light snacks all the way up to a full-service restaurant, so this definitely opens up a few new options when I decide to go out. I’ve also only been to one of the places featured in this article before (Capt. Hirams), so I was excited to enjoy a new experience at a few places I’ve never been to before. My personal preference has always been to lean towards a sweeter cocktail with less “alcohol” flavor which means they go down easy, and that can be very dangerous, especially with me since I don’t have a high tolerance. Needless to say, I was feeling pretty good after doing my “research” for this article!
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Marketing
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Free Sandbag Distribution For Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA -– Brevard County sandbag distribution locations continue through Monday 9/26/22 in north, central and south Brevard in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 9/26/22. Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle:. Mitchell Ellington Park,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

School District of Indian River County Update

Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tornado watches issued in Central Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival

Hurricane watches were issued in Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Osceola counties early Wednesday morning head of Hurricane Ian's arrival in the region later today. The National Weather Service issued watches in these four counties early Wednesday morning, and they are in effect until 5 p.m. The watches included the cities of Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Bithlo, Casselberry, Celebration, Conway, Deer Park, Eau Gallie, Horizon West, Kennedy Space Center, Lagrange, Melbourne, Mullet Lake Park, Oviedo, Palm Bay, Playalinda Beach, Sanford, Titusville, Wekiva Springs and Winter Springs. 
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Tornado Watch Issued For East Central Florida, Including Brevard County

ORLANDO, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and St. Lucie counties that will remain in effect until 5 PM EDT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy