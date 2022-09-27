Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Romelia Farms to Present Annual ‘All-In for the Animals’ Gala on Saturday at the Radisson Conference Center in Port Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Romelia Farms will present its second annual All-In for the Animals Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Radisson Conference Center in Port Canaveral, located at 8701 Astronaut Boulevard in Cape Canaveral. “This year’s party has been relocated as we had to turn people away...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County wildlife preserve relocating animals in preparation for Hurricane Ian
MERRITT ISLAND - Lina and Jeremy Graves run a wildlife preserve in Brevard County, Florida called Romelia Farms. The farm flooded after a storm two weeks ago, and at the time, Jeremy said, "We’ve never seen anything like this since we’ve been here. Makes you wonder what a hurricane’s going to do."
cohaitungchi.com
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA
Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
Winter Park Autumn Art Festival to return in October
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival will return to downtown Winter Park next month. The event, which is hosted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Brevard County Opens Pet-Friendly Shelters in Melbourne and Cocoa
BREVARD, FLORIDA – Brevard County will open three shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas need safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne to Distribute Free Sandbags to Residents on Tuesday at Club 52/Greyhound Park
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – City of Melbourne officials announced that sandbags would be available for residents on Tuesday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ■ Club 52/Greyhound Park, 1100 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935. ■ Please enter at the Sarno Rd. entrance. Quantity:
spacecoastdaily.com
Transportation to Brevard Shelters Available on Bus Routes Provided By Space Coast Area Transit
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast Area Transportation has regular bus routes that residents can take to get to any of the three County shelters that have opened for Hurricane Ian and for those who live in flood-prone and low-lying areas. The routes are:. ■ Walter Butler Community Center-...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Cancels All Athletic Events for the Weekend Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College athletics teams will be pausing all activities due to the threat of Hurricane Ian this week. Seven teams were scheduled to have events this week that were either shortened, postponed or canceled due to the bad weather expected for Brevard County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Offering Non-Credit Workplace Course ‘Powerful Professional Writing’ Starting Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Punch up your writing and improve your on-the-job skills in a low-cost, non-credit professional writing course that begins Oct. 11 at Eastern Florida State College. The eight-week course called “Powerful Professional Writing” is scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30...
visitindianrivercounty.com
Best Places To Get A Cocktail In Indian River
I’ve never been a person to just stop by a bar and have a drink, unless food was involved, so I usually tend to just dine at restaurants with a bar that also serves cocktails. To my surprise, 3 of the 4 places I visited had light snacks all the way up to a full-service restaurant, so this definitely opens up a few new options when I decide to go out. I’ve also only been to one of the places featured in this article before (Capt. Hirams), so I was excited to enjoy a new experience at a few places I’ve never been to before. My personal preference has always been to lean towards a sweeter cocktail with less “alcohol” flavor which means they go down easy, and that can be very dangerous, especially with me since I don’t have a high tolerance. Needless to say, I was feeling pretty good after doing my “research” for this article!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Free Sandbag Distribution For Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA -– Brevard County sandbag distribution locations continue through Monday 9/26/22 in north, central and south Brevard in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 9/26/22. Limit 10 sandbags per vehicle:. Mitchell Ellington Park,...
sebastiandaily.com
School District of Indian River County Update
Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
Tornado watches issued in Central Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival
Hurricane watches were issued in Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Osceola counties early Wednesday morning head of Hurricane Ian's arrival in the region later today. The National Weather Service issued watches in these four counties early Wednesday morning, and they are in effect until 5 p.m. The watches included the cities of Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Bithlo, Casselberry, Celebration, Conway, Deer Park, Eau Gallie, Horizon West, Kennedy Space Center, Lagrange, Melbourne, Mullet Lake Park, Oviedo, Palm Bay, Playalinda Beach, Sanford, Titusville, Wekiva Springs and Winter Springs.
WESH
Brevard County prepares for Hurricane Ian, leaders discuss county's plans
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 Wednesday morning, and Brevard County residents have been preparing. Leaders held a news conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to inform residents of the county's hurricane plans. According to the sheriff, there's no mandatory evacuation, no curfew for residents,...
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
brevardtimes.com
Tornado Watch Issued For East Central Florida, Including Brevard County
ORLANDO, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and St. Lucie counties that will remain in effect until 5 PM EDT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
Comments / 0