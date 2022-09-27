Read full article on original website
KCBD
Special moment for Evan Sparks on Andrews football team in game vs. Lubbock High
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
Big 12 Fines Texas Tech For Storming Field vs. Longhorns, But Red Raiders Won't Pay?
The Red Raiders have been given a large fine for storming the field vs. Texas, but they aren't paying it themselves
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
247Sports
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders
On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
KVUE
City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
KCBD
VIDEO: Final seconds of Lubbock High vs. Andrews will forever be remembered by many
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night a special moment took place in the final seconds of Andrews 64-14 win over Lubbock High. On the final play of the game, 5′3 100 pound Senior Evan Sparks of Andrews, who has special needs, came in and made a big tackle to end the game.
Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have plenty to worry about against the Kansas State Wildcats, but one player has stood out to coach Joey McGuire.
KCBD
TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday. Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.
KCBD
City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank, a longtime corporate partner of Texas Tech Athletics, will pay the $50,000 fine issued by the Big 12 Conference earlier Monday for the postgame celebration at Jones AT&T Stadium this past Saturday. “We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Big 12 fines Texas Tech after fans storm the field at the Jones. City Bank says it will pay the $50,000 fine issued to Texas Tech by the Big 12 Conference after fans stormed the field last weekend. The Big 12 commissioner said...
University Daily
Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice
Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
KCBD
Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
