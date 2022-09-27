ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders

On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
KVUE

City Bank agrees to pay fine as Texas Tech fans rush field after UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Not all were in a good mood on the Forty Acres after the Texas Longhorns' 34-37 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. "Nobody likes to lose. It's not fun at all, it's not fun for us. I don't think any of us slept well Saturday night. I think everyone's still a little pissed off today, quite frankly," said Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.
KCBD

TTU coach McGuire comments on Saturday’s game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few hours ago, the Big 12 announced it was imposing a fine for the field storming that occurred after Tech’s win over UT on Saturday. Before the game last week, Coach Joey McGuire asked the fan base to make good decisions. At this morning’s media conference, before the Big 12 announced its fine, McGuire was reluctant to comment on the field storming or the shove.
KCBD

City Bank to pay fine for Texas Tech postgame celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank, a longtime corporate partner of Texas Tech Athletics, will pay the $50,000 fine issued by the Big 12 Conference earlier Monday for the postgame celebration at Jones AT&T Stadium this past Saturday. “We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of...
University Daily

Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice

Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
KCBD

Ethan Duncan to transfer from Tech men’s basketball program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has confirmed that Ethan Duncan is no longer part of the Red Raider basketball team. Duncan, who redshirted as a freshman last season but practiced with the program throughout the offseason, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal through his social media platforms.
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
