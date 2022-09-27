ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys take out the New York Giants: 5 winners and losers, including Daniel Jones

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDL4m_0iBXQor700

The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-0 with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback since Dak Prescott ‘s injury. The New York Giants lost their first game of the season against these Cowboys during a “ white out ” in New Jersey Monday night.

That was the backdrop as these two NFC East rivals did battle to conclude Week 3 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium.

New York took a 13-6 lead in the third quarter before Rush led Dallas on three consecutive scoring drives to take control of the game. Meanwhile, Dallas’ defense was all over Daniel Jones in what was a 23-16 win for the ‘Boys. Here, we look at the five biggest winners and losers from Dallas’ seven-point victory over New York.

Related: Dallas Cowboys surge in latest NFL defense rankings heading into Week 4

Winner: Dallas Cowboys rushing attack gets going

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y96Fn_0iBXQor700
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Early on Monday night, people watching the game were thrown for a loop with Ezekiel Elliott getting touch after touch to open the game. He seemed to struggle running between the tackles with a younger Tony Pollard waiting in the wings. But it appeared that Dallas’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had a game plan.

Elliott and Pollard combined for 178 rushing yards on 28 attempts with the former going for 4.9 yards per attempt while the latter averaged 8.1 yards per tote. That was the type of balance Dallas needed with New York’s defensive line honing in on a makeshift Cowboys offensive line. And it could be a harbinger of things to come moving forward.

Related: New York Giants schedule and game-by-game predictions

Loser: New York Giants offensive line was a hot mess

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMFCF_0iBXQor700
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas struggled big time protecting the edges Monday night. As the Giants double and triple teamed NFL MVP candidate Micah Parsons throughout the game, it’s the rest of the Cowboys’ defensive front that stepped up.

Jones was hit 12 times, sacked a total of five times and found himself pressured 22 times on 41 drops backs. A north of 50% pressure rate tells us something about the lack of performance from an offensive line. It’s not a recipe for success when it comes to a team relying on a pedestrian starting quarterback in Jones.

Related: Dallas Cowboys schedule and game-by-game predictions

Winner: Cooper Rush just wins for the Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cVaO_0iBXQor700
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines this past week while projecting a potential quarterback competition in Big D with Prescott sidelined. While that’s still absolutely ridiculous and a prime example of Jones simply liking to hear himself talk, Rush has done everything asked of him.

During a three-possession span in the second half, Rush completed 13-of-15 passes. All said, he was 21-of-31 passing for 215 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions. Regardless of anything else, Rush has proven that he’s among the most capable backups in the NFL. That’s no small thing.

Related: New York Giants standing in Sportsnaut’s latest NFL power rankings

Loser: Daniel Jones crashes back down to earth for the New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkcO2_0iBXQor700
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

We can focus on the lack of protection in front of Jones. We can blame the Giants’ offensive line. That’s more than fine. It’s also fair. However, Jones didn’t do anything to inspire confidence Monday night like we saw during New York’s 2-0 start to the season.

New York was a miserable 3-of-11 on third downs. Only eight of Jones’ 20 completions went for actual first downs. He missed opened receivers when he had a chance to pass the ball, too. In all, Monday’s performance was a major step back for Jones.

Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Winner: DeMarcus Lawrence steps up for the Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdqmV_0iBXQor700
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A game that saw New York throw the kitchen sink in blocking Micah Parsons also included Lawrence turning back the clock in a big way. Lawrence recorded three quarterback hits, three sacks and seven total pressures on Daniel Jones. This is something we have not seen from the former Pro Bowler since he was dominating in his prime back in 2017.

Lawrence’s performance could create a major issue for opposing offenses moving forward. They can no longer send two or three blockers to Parsons’ side. And with the ball hawks Dallas has in the secondary, this could prove big moving forward.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy