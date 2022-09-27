ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

missoulacurrent.com

Lottery for eight deed-restrict condos at the Reed approaching as construction ends

(Missoula Current) The developer behind the Reed condominium project near downtown Missoula is finalizing construction and, with it, a lottery slated to determine the buyers of eight deed restricted units is quickly approaching. The city anticipates the eight affordable units included in the Rowe condominium building, which sits on the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic delayed at N. Reserve St., Union Pacific

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is backed up at the scene of a noninjury vehicle accident on North Reserve Street and Union Pacific in Missoula. The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area. Drivers can expect delays and possible reroutes. First responders, tow trucks and...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
HAMILTON, MT
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion

MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

First-ever ZooTown Challenge races in to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The first-ever ZooTown Challenge stomps into Missoula this Saturday. The challenge is a stadium-style obstacle course race featuring over 20 obstacles and a 4-mile run along the Riverfront Trail. Events take place at the Ogren Park at Allegiance Field with hosts VRTX Fitness and the Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bears could stick around until December

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

8th annual Montana Film Festival returns to Missoula's Roxy Theater

MISSOULA, Mont. — The eighth annual Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater with a lineup of seven feature-length films and 21 short films. The festival also features parties, a trivia competition and numerous Q&A sessions and talkbacks with filmmakers. This year's event features the Montana premiere of...
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election

MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

1 woman dead in Clinton homicide

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports one woman is dead after an assault in Clinton on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road just after noon. On scene, deputies found Delphine A. Farmer, 88, unresponsive. Farmer...
CLINTON, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
MISSOULA, MT

