missoulacurrent.com
Lottery for eight deed-restrict condos at the Reed approaching as construction ends
(Missoula Current) The developer behind the Reed condominium project near downtown Missoula is finalizing construction and, with it, a lottery slated to determine the buyers of eight deed restricted units is quickly approaching. The city anticipates the eight affordable units included in the Rowe condominium building, which sits on the...
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed at N. Reserve St., Union Pacific
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is backed up at the scene of a noninjury vehicle accident on North Reserve Street and Union Pacific in Missoula. The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area. Drivers can expect delays and possible reroutes. First responders, tow trucks and...
City of Missoula finalizes broadband, cable agreement with TDS
Final approval has been given for a franchise agreement with a new broadband provider looking to establish a presence in the Missoula's growing market.
bitterrootstar.com
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
Townsquare Media Welcomes Reporter Dennis Bragg to KYSS-FM
Townsquare Media is pleased and proud to announce that Dennis Bragg, long with the Montana Television Network and KPAX-TV, is now the new Brand Manager of KYSS-FM, as well as a contributor to Townsquare stations and websites. KGVO News hosted Bragg on the Tuesday morning Talk Back Show where he...
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
NBCMontana
First-ever ZooTown Challenge races in to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first-ever ZooTown Challenge stomps into Missoula this Saturday. The challenge is a stadium-style obstacle course race featuring over 20 obstacles and a 4-mile run along the Riverfront Trail. Events take place at the Ogren Park at Allegiance Field with hosts VRTX Fitness and the Missoula...
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
NBCMontana
Bears could stick around until December
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
NBCMontana
8th annual Montana Film Festival returns to Missoula's Roxy Theater
MISSOULA, Mont. — The eighth annual Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater with a lineup of seven feature-length films and 21 short films. The festival also features parties, a trivia competition and numerous Q&A sessions and talkbacks with filmmakers. This year's event features the Montana premiere of...
etxview.com
Housing a 'challenge' for Hellgate Elementary teacher recruiting and retainment
MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom. It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years,...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
NBCMontana
1 woman dead in Clinton homicide
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports one woman is dead after an assault in Clinton on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road just after noon. On scene, deputies found Delphine A. Farmer, 88, unresponsive. Farmer...
Missoula Bystanders Intervene to Stop Parking Garage Assault
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were informed of a 911 call that was placed by a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sadi Nazriev, had assaulted her in a parking garage. An officer responded to search for Nazriev because he was familiar with Nazriev from previous law...
newstalkkgvo.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
