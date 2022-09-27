ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants WR Sterling Shepard (knee) carted off field

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off the field with an apparent left knee injury with 1:09 left in Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The non-contact injury occurred during New York’s final offensive play of the game. Shepard was running a pattern straight down the field and suddenly pulled up and grabbed at his left knee. He fell to the ground and was treated by the training staff before leaving on the cart.

Shepard had five receptions for 49 yards in the 23-16 loss to the Cowboys. In three games this season, he has 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Shepard saw his 2021 season end when he tore his left Achilles in a game against Dallas on Dec. 19.

The 29-year-old has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in 75 games (72 starts) over seven NFL seasons, all with New York.

–Field Level Media

