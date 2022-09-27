ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Man Sentenced in Evergreen Shooting

A 23-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in Evergreen last January has been sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison after pleading guilty this summer to a felony count of mitigated deliberate homicide. Tanner Doyle White entered a plea deal in July after...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek

The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
KALISPELL, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Evergreen, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Evergreen, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
NBCMontana

Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
#Shooting#Montana State Prison#Violent Crime
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One in custody after report of woman who shot a man in Olney

OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the...
OLNEY, MT
NBCMontana

2 planned power outages scheduled west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bonneville Power Administration informed the Flathead Electric Cooperative of two planned outages next week. The impacted communities will be west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy's Inn and Ashley Creek areas. Bonneville Power said the outages are expected to be less than a minute long. Roughly...
KALISPELL, MT
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Viewers share photos and videos of bears in town

MISSOULA, Mont. — More bears continue to get closer in to cities and towns. People spotted one in downtown Whitefish. Jeff Anderson shot video of a black bear walking right up to a stop sign on a street. He says it sauntered in on a bike path near his home.
WHITEFISH, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Predator Hunter Goes Viral on Social Media in a Terrible Way

WARNING: This article contains graphic photos depicting the death of an animal. Viewer discretion is advised. Hunting is one of the most popular activities in Montana. There are nearly 225,000 registered hunters in the state, and while most are competent, some hunters make you wonder why they have the right to hunt in the first place. A shocking event over the weekend in Northwest Montana has taken social media by storm when a hunter shot and killed one of Montana's premier predators. Except, it wasn't the predator they thought it was.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Volunteers pick, donate 900 pounds of fruit to North Valley Food Bank

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many volunteers have turned in fruit they picked from around the community of Whitefish. It's all going to the North Valley Food Bank. Organizers say it took a bit more time than expected, but volunteers have picked about 25 trees and brought in nearly 900 lbs of fresh fruit so far.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City

Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
POLSON, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

