Baseball-'Judge-ment' day as Yankees slugger hits 61st home run
TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday to tie the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris’ AL record from 1961
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, going deep for the New York Yankees against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night in Toronto. The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre, a 117 mph drive that landed 394 feet from the plate. The tiebreaking, two-run drive, which put the Yankees ahead 5-3, clanked off the front of the stands and dropped into Toronto’s bullpen.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays
The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
Central Illinois Proud
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP)Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory...
Central Illinois Proud
Phillies ask Aaron Nola to top Cubs, stop road skid
Bucking his own personal history, Aaron Nola has enjoyed September success this season, helping the Philadelphia Phillies remain in position to claim the National League’s final wild-card spot. Looking to build on another stellar outing, Nola will attempt to end Philadelphia’s five-game road losing streak on Wednesday when the...
Central Illinois Proud
Following clincher, Cardinals finish set with Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Brandon Woodruff as they continue their wild-card chase while closing out a two-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals might be in a relaxed mood after clinching the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the...
Central Illinois Proud
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is about to come to an end in Cleveland. The former Rays ace will make his first major league start in over...
Central Illinois Proud
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
WASHINGTON (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins
Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP)Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. ”For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Central Illinois Proud
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP)CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind...
Central Illinois Proud
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Central Illinois Proud
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP)Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in...
Central Illinois Proud
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP)With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP)Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge goes for home run No. 61: Yankees vs. Blue Jays live updates with star one short of Roger Maris
Aaron Judge has gone six games without a home run since hitting No. 60 last week to tie Babe Ruth on the single-season leaderboard. The Yankees star needs one more homer to tie Roger Maris for the American League single-season record, and he'll try again Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Judge hit No. 60 last Tuesday against the Pirates, and has gone 5 for 18 with three doubles and eight walks in 26 plate appearances since.
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers
The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their three-game series with a Wednesday night matchup at Rogers Centre in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
