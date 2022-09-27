ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Look for Bad As's Burgers, sister operation to Bad As's Sandwiches, to open in the old Kathi Rolls space on Curry Ford Road this week. They'll use Australian wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole-wheat buns for their signature and build-your-own burgers ... Pizza Bruno will open its College Park location the first week of October in the old Tin & Taco space at 2429 Edgewater Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’

Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Camping World ‘Orlando’ sign to be relocated to airport interchange

The colorful “Orlando” sign that sits outside of Camping World Stadium will soon be relocated. City Council approved the move and refurbishment of the vertical, 30-foot sign at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The sign is owned by the City, and the cost to remove and refurbish it will be reimbursed to the City by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Lake Eola renovations move forward

The city of Orlando is funding the first improvements envisioned by the Lake Eola Park Master Plan, tasking GAI Consultants to develop final design plans for restroom renovations and the construction of a splash pad. The two restroom buildings at the park will be replaced with concession stands that have...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Bob Carr Plaza to be improved

At the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, the City approved a development agreement for three parcels in the Creative Village development. As part of the agreement between the city of Orlando and Creative Village Development, LLC, the plaza neighboring the historic Bob Carr Theater will be renovated. The renovations to...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Vision plan for downtown Orlando expanded into action plan

In 2015, a vision plan for downtown Orlando was developed by the Community Redevelopment Agency with input from thousands of Orlandoans and stakeholders. Called Project DTO, the plan envisioned, among many other recommendations, a downtown core that is better connected to surrounding areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. The plan also suggested that educational options downtown be increased, that downtown support a robust arts scene and that Orlando develop a “bridge district” under I-4 and State Road 408 to better bridge the Parramore and south downtown communities to downtown.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando

When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian tracks about 70 miles south of the city on a track toward the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 ...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
ORLANDO, FL

