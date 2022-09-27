In 2015, a vision plan for downtown Orlando was developed by the Community Redevelopment Agency with input from thousands of Orlandoans and stakeholders. Called Project DTO, the plan envisioned, among many other recommendations, a downtown core that is better connected to surrounding areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. The plan also suggested that educational options downtown be increased, that downtown support a robust arts scene and that Orlando develop a “bridge district” under I-4 and State Road 408 to better bridge the Parramore and south downtown communities to downtown.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO