Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news
OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Look for Bad As's Burgers, sister operation to Bad As's Sandwiches, to open in the old Kathi Rolls space on Curry Ford Road this week. They'll use Australian wagyu beef and fresh-baked white-sesame and whole-wheat buns for their signature and build-your-own burgers ... Pizza Bruno will open its College Park location the first week of October in the old Tin & Taco space at 2429 Edgewater Drive.
bungalower
Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’
Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcommunitypaper.com
Camping World ‘Orlando’ sign to be relocated to airport interchange
The colorful “Orlando” sign that sits outside of Camping World Stadium will soon be relocated. City Council approved the move and refurbishment of the vertical, 30-foot sign at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The sign is owned by the City, and the cost to remove and refurbish it will be reimbursed to the City by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Lake Eola renovations move forward
The city of Orlando is funding the first improvements envisioned by the Lake Eola Park Master Plan, tasking GAI Consultants to develop final design plans for restroom renovations and the construction of a splash pad. The two restroom buildings at the park will be replaced with concession stands that have...
Close to home: Channel 9′s Shannon Butler describes finding massive tree limb on her Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s effects hit very close to home Wednesday evening for Channel 9′s Shannon Butler. Butler was out in the field, reporting on the storm’s effects when she received a phone call from her husband, informing her that the power was out at their home near downtown Orlando.
City Of Orlando Issues Lake Advisory For All Lakes
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Advisory for all lakes for the duration of Hurricane Ian and directly afterward. Due to the storm, there is a high potential for water contamination, sewer overflows, active wildlife, and other safety concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Bob Carr Plaza to be improved
At the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, the City approved a development agreement for three parcels in the Creative Village development. As part of the agreement between the city of Orlando and Creative Village Development, LLC, the plaza neighboring the historic Bob Carr Theater will be renovated. The renovations to...
click orlando
VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs
ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact. Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Vision plan for downtown Orlando expanded into action plan
In 2015, a vision plan for downtown Orlando was developed by the Community Redevelopment Agency with input from thousands of Orlandoans and stakeholders. Called Project DTO, the plan envisioned, among many other recommendations, a downtown core that is better connected to surrounding areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. The plan also suggested that educational options downtown be increased, that downtown support a robust arts scene and that Orlando develop a “bridge district” under I-4 and State Road 408 to better bridge the Parramore and south downtown communities to downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando
When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path
The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian tracks about 70 miles south of the city on a track toward the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 ...
orlandoweekly.com
Save our SUVS: Orlando parking garages open up for free as storm approaches
The city of Orlando is waiving parking fees at several garages in attempt to save residents the worry of flooding or tree damage in the coming storm. The fee-free parking hours at city-run garages begin at 2 p.m. on September 28. The four garages where residents can park for free...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian
Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
click orlando
Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department. The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
disneyfoodblog.com
Holiday Inn Near Disney Springs Modifying Services for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is headed toward Florida, and things are changing quickly as everyone gets prepared. Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld are all closing for the next couple of days, schools closures have been announced, and Florida is under a state of emergency. Hotels in the Orlando area have begun offering special pricing for evacuees, and we’ve also seen no availability for hotels in Disney World. Now, we’ve got an update on changes happening at a hotel near Disney World.
Comments / 0