Wisconsin GOP files 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives.The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come the day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted.The lawsuit targeting Johnson and Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of Milwaukee's election commission, seeks communications between them and GPS Impact, a liberal communications...
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means […] The post How are Wisconsin voters being fooled? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
In Minnesota, abortion keys Keith Ellison’s 2nd term hopes
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Now locked in a tough reelection fight, he’s arguing that he’s been far less of a partisan warrior than his critics claim.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Heads Off Appearance Before January 6th Committee
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has prevailed in an emergency lawsuit that means he won’t have to appear before the U.S. House January 6th Committee. Vos was subpoenaed over the weekend demanding that he testify Monday morning. The Republican filed suit Sunday arguing the subpoena infringes on his legislative...
Milwaukee Police Officers Endorse Ron Johnson As Mandela Barnes Criticized for Anti-Police Record
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was criticized for his anti-police record by the Milwaukee Police Association, the union that represents rank-and-file Milwaukee police officers. The MPA announced that it was endorsing U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in the Senate race. In the press call announcing the endorsement, Johnson accused Barnes of not...
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship
As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead? Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and […] The post Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Governor’s Push To Allow Ballot Initiatives Could Put Marijuana Legalization Before Voters
The governor of Wisconsin is asking lawmakers to give the people the right to put citizen initiatives on the ballot—and advocates are hopeful that the move could open the door to finally letting voters decide on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed an executive order last week to...
WI gov’s initiative push could put cannabis on ballot (Newsletter: September 27, 2022)
Booker talks banking; TX House speaker: Let’s lower marijuana penalties; Study: Legalization tied to lower obesity; OH sees $1B medical cannabis sales. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years
MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
See the former jobs of the governor of Wisconsin
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wisconsin using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Informs Clerks Of Ballot Error
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has informed local clerks about an error on the ballots issued for voters in the Second Congressional District. There is a misprint on those ballots. Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says the misprint won’t keep any votes from being counted and the ballots aren’t going to be...
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois
National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Convicted killer Todd Smith wants verdict tossed …. Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands …. Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent …. Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored. Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state...
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit
MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
Wisconsin COVID numbers lowest since April
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 activity in Wisconsin is at its lowest level in more than five months. The state Department of Health Services reported 824 new confirmed cases on Monday. The seven-day average was 928, its lowest level since April 21. Seven-day average test positivity was 9.3%, its lowest level since April 27.
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Wisconsin snowbird rides out first hurricane in Florida
Whether the next generations will speak Spanish is different in every family -- and sometimes it doesn't stick. The U.S. Census says almost 42 million people speak Spanish at home, more than twice as many as in 1990. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant Jupiter. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jupiter is doing...
