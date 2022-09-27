Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP)Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory...
Central Illinois Proud
With division clinched, Yankees look to finish off Jays
The New York Yankees are the American League East champions, but Aaron Judge has some unfinished business to tend to Wednesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays while Judge went 0-for-1 with four walks and two runs.
Central Illinois Proud
Phillies ask Aaron Nola to top Cubs, stop road skid
Bucking his own personal history, Aaron Nola has enjoyed September success this season, helping the Philadelphia Phillies remain in position to claim the National League’s final wild-card spot. Looking to build on another stellar outing, Nola will attempt to end Philadelphia’s five-game road losing streak on Wednesday when the...
Central Illinois Proud
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is about to come to an end in Cleveland. The former Rays ace will make his first major league start in over...
Miguel Andujar's 3-run double lifts Pirates past Reds, as David Bednar earns 18th save
Miguel Andujar took a strong swing and slowly strolled out of the batter’s box with both hands wrapped around his bat, watching the ball soar toward left-center field with hopes it would clear the wall. If the newest Pittsburgh Pirates player thought he’d hit a grand slam off Cincinnati...
Central Illinois Proud
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
WASHINGTON (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP)Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. ”For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Following clincher, Cardinals finish set with Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Brandon Woodruff as they continue their wild-card chase while closing out a two-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals might be in a relaxed mood after clinching the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins
Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Central Illinois Proud
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Central Illinois Proud
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP)Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the...
numberfire.com
Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers
The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
Central Illinois Proud
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP)With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Reds-Pirates prediction and pick, laid out below. Cincinnati has endured a...
