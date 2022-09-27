Read full article on original website
WJCL
Hurricane Ian preparations: Tybee Island residents prepare for impacts from Ian
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — The city of Tybee Island is coming together to brace for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Over the course of past storms, the city has experienced flooding which has residents ready to act fast. Residents came out to Memorial Park on Tuesday to fill up...
WJCL
Red Cross opening emergency shelter in Savannah ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Compassion Christian Church to support those in need from Tropical Storm Ian. The Salvation Army will provide meals. Pets are not allowed. Chatham Area Transit is offering free transportation to the shelter. Residents can gather to the...
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
WJCL
Town of Hilton Head Island to open emergency operations center on Thursday in anticipation of Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Town of Hilton Head Island is gearing up for whatever Hurricane Ian may bring. Leaders are topping off generators, increasing fuel capacity in their trucks and bringing in extra staff at Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue. The town also plans to open its...
WJCL
Savannah Mayor declares state of local emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. On Wednesday morning, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of local emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. The state of local emergency went into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. The state of local emergency provides the city manager...
WTGS
Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
wtoc.com
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
WJCL
GDOT: Sidney Lanier Bridge to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's arrival, Talmadge remains open
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Strong winds from Hurricane Ian hit Punta Gorda, Florida. Update 8:45 a.m. Thursday: The Georgia Department of Transportation will no longer close the Talmadge Bridge. Other closures remain the same. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
wtoc.com
Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days:. Ian is once again a hurricane! Landfall is now expected near Charleston, S.C. on Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. Local rain, wind, and impacts will be highest along the coast, especially Beaufort County, S.C. Today,...
southmag.com
Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA
October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
WJCL
Stormy forecast cancels new Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — UPDATE 11 p.m.- Organizers of the new festival told WJCL 22 News that they have canceled the inaugural event due to the expected impact of Hurricane Ian. Latrese Bush, the founder of the Lowcountry Fish & Grits Festival, told WJCL's Marvis Herring that refunds...
Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023. St. Jude and this year’s builder, Landmark24 Homes, broke ground on the project today. The home is being built in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. It is the first home in phase two of that neighborhood. The […]
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane warnings issued for Jasper, Beaufort counties for Tropical Storm Ian
New warnings have been issued for both Beaufort and Jasper counties due to Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making a second landfall in South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. As of the Thursday, Sept. 29 National Weather...
WJCL
South Carolina's Low Country prepares for Hurricane Ian as it travels up the coast
BEAUFORT, S.C. — South Carolina is under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the effects could already be felt on Hilton Head Island at Coligny Beach with wind gusts, chilly weather, and big waves. Around 4 o'clock Wednesday afternoon Beaufort County declared its own...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
WJCL
Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
