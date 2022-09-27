ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

WSAV News 3

Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Tybee Island, GA
Tybee Island, GA
WTGS

Walmart stores in Savannah, Hilton Head Island closing due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Several Walmart stores in Savannah and Hilton Head Island will close Thursday afternoon ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. Representatives with Walmart said they're closing stores in the area for the safety of their associates and customers. The following stores will be closed, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and reopen "once it's safe to do so":
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ian strengthens into hurricane again before expected landfall in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days:. Ian is once again a hurricane! Landfall is now expected near Charleston, S.C. on Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. Local rain, wind, and impacts will be highest along the coast, especially Beaufort County, S.C. Today,...
CHARLESTON, SC
southmag.com

Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA

October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
SAVANNAH, GA

