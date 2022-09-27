ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russians paying £25,000 for seats on private planes after war mobilisation

By Pjotr Sauer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGU7Q_0iBXOSkF00
EU and UK sanctions on Russia prohibit the leasing or insuring of aircraft for use in Russia, limiting supply.

Demand for seats on private jets has boomed in Moscow after Vladimir Putin ordered the first mobilisation since the second world war and wealthy Russians look for a way out of the country amid reports that authorities plan to close the borders to men of mobilisation age.

Passengers are said to be predominantly heading to Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, which allow Russians visa-free entry. They are paying between £20,000 and £25,000 for a seat on a private plane, while the price to rent an eight-seater jet ranges from £80.000 to £140,000, which is many times more expensive than the normal fare.

“The situation is absolutely crazy at the moment,” said Yevgeny Bikov the director of a broker jet company, Your Charter. “We would get 50 requests a day; now it is around 5,000.”

The Kremlin’s decision to announce a partial mobilisation has led to a rush among men of military age to leave the country, sparking a new, possibly unprecedented brain drain. Miles-long traffic jams have formed at Russia’s border crossings, while most one-way commercial plane tickets have sold out for the coming days.

Bikov said his firm had started to charter larger commercial planes in an effort to meet the demand and bring down prices. “But we simply cannot find enough spots for everyone,” he said, adding that the cheapest seat on a chartered commercial plane to Yerevan was priced at about 200,000 rubles (£3,000).

FlightWay, which offers private jet flights, said it was experiencing an increase in requests for one-way flights to Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Dubai. “The demand has increased by 5o times,” said Eduard Simonov, the company head.

He said the availability of jets for rent was severely limited after the EU and UK introduced sanctions on Russia shortly after the start of the conflict that prohibited the leasing or insuring of aircraft for use in Russia.

“All the European private jet firms have left the market. There is more demand than supply now and the prices are through the roof compared with six months ago,” Simonov said.

It is not only the very rich looking to make use of private jets, with some companies chartering planes to fly out their male staff. According to the Russian business outlet Kommersant, one video game design company in Moscow chartered an entire flight to get employees out of the country.

“We are getting a completely new client base, companies as well as people who never flew private before,” Simonov said. “There are many who had some extra money left and are looking to get away.”

There are widespread fears in Russia that the Kremlin plans to close its borders this week.

Independent human rights groups have said that since Sunday border guards at Russia’s only operational crossing point with Georgia have been stopping some people from exiting, citing the law on mobilisation.

Asked about the possibility of border closures in a call with reporters on Monday, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said: “I don’t know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this.”

Russia was already set to lose 15% of its millionaires this year, according to one study, as its wealthiest citizens move abroad. The mobilisation is likely to deepen this outflow, potentially exacerbating the damage to Russia’s economy.

“Most of our male younger clients left when Putin announced the mobilisation last week,” said one staffer at a luxury concierge service company in Moscow. “I used to be calling up restaurants and bars on the Patriarch Ponds to book tables for them,” he said, referring to an upmarket neighbourhood in central Moscow. “Now, all I do is scroll through flight aggregators to get the last plane seat for them to Yerevan.”

The exodus of Russia’s rich and powerful could fuel some of the anger observed in the poorer areas of the country that appear to be disproportionately affected by the conscription.

A recent prank call involving Peskov’s son highlighted the belief held by many that senior Russian officials and their children will not be drafted to fight in Ukraine.

In the call, orchestrated by two activists linked to the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Nikolai Peskov is heard saying he will “obviously not” enlist in the army when asked to report to the military commissariat at 10am the next day.

“You must understand it is not right for me to be there. I have to resolve this on a different level,” Nikolai Peskov is heard saying.

When asked about the phone call, his father said he was “aware of it” and claimed that the full transcript had not been published.

The Guardian has seen evidence that the son of one prominent Duma member, an official who frequently makes anti-western and patriotic statements, left the country on a flight to Istanbul on Saturday. According to text messages reviewed by the Guardian, the Duma deputy escorted his son to an airport in Moscow to ensure he would be let out of the country.

“The great escape,” said one Snapchat story sent to a private group by the son on the plane to Turkey.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Alexei Navalny
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Private Planes#Russians#Kremlin#Flightway
Markets Insider

Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians

HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy