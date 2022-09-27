ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Commanders still optimistic after loss to Eagles

By Derek Forrest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OxdC_0iBXMhxq00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Very rarely are losses pretty, but if you had to categorize the Commanders loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, ugly would be the word to use. The Eagles defense owned the Washington offensive line.

Last week we saw the billboards on the side of the road in Philadelphia before the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJsFp_0iBXMhxq00
Billboard in Philly goes up before the game with the Commanders last week, with the message, “We’re coming for you Carson”

And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened Sunday. The Eagles got pressure on the offensive line pretty much whenever they wanted to, and got the Wentz nine times for sacks.

But Commanders head coach Ron Rivera remains confident in his team. “I’m optimistic. I’ve told you guys that yesterday I’m an optimistic person”, said Rivera.

Even after the offense was only able to score eight points in the game, and was shutout in the first half for a second week in a row.

“We had some opportunities in that game. Okay. Whether it was some of the things that happened, you know, up front with the offensive line, or it was some of the things that happened downfield or some of the things that happened at other positions. I mean, there’s some things that we have to fix and that’s the truth of the matter”, Rivera would go on to say.

The Commanders will look to right the ship this weekend as they travel to Dallas this weekend to take on the 2-1 Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for 1pm Sunday afternoon.

