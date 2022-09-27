Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an...
WOWK
Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
WOWK
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
WOWK
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car. Troopers stopped 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton at about 3:21 p.m. September 19 on Interstate 75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation. A drug-sniffing dog...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWK
Hurricane Ian tracker 11 pm: Hurricane Ian downgraded to category 1
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a category 1 system, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Hardee, Highlands, Manatee, Sarasota, and Polk counties. The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as...
WOWK
Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol
BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Comments / 0