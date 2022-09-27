Read full article on original website
Related
Tyrannical Vibes
Mike Kolb moved to New York City in 2012 to study opera at Brooklyn College, but it wasn’t until he became immersed in the borough’s DIY scene that the singer-songwriter found an outlet for the feelings he sought to express. In 2017, he began home-recording songs under his own name, infusing the quaint, bare-bones aesthetic of classic indie pop with the rigor of his classical training. While these two elements of his style might seem like opposing forces on paper, in practice they form a delicate symbiosis. On early efforts like 2018’s Making Moves EP, Kolb emoted with the ease of a marathon runner’s warm-up jog, offsetting his theatrical, Morrissey-esque instincts on the mic with a muted, warbly instrumental palette.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Weather Alive
While writing Weather Alive, Beth Orton noticed the way the sound of her piano—a used, soot-filled, and possibly haunted instrument she purchased at Camden Market—would fill the house while her kids were at school. “Not to complain,” she recently told The Guardian, “but motherhood is lonely.” Playing for hours, she inhabited these solitary exercises, allowing the songs to become vessels for memories, methods of communicating with distant versions of herself. In “Friday Night,” she recalls formative years spent self-medicating with alcohol and reflects on some friends who never broke the habit. Her parents, who died while she was a teenager, appear in a song called “Lonely.” Near the end of it, she sings the title 12 times in a row in a cracked whisper, until the syllables sound as natural as do-re-mi.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Cool It Down
If any group could capitalize on indie’s embrace of pop and submission to nostalgia in the last decade, Yeah Yeah Yeahs surely might have reshaped their volatile Technicolor swagger to fit the bill to a tasteful T. But leave it to Karen O and co. to explode out of their hiatus with a cannon blast. Slowing down the drum beat of Show Your Bones opener “Gold Lion” to a mechanized crawl, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” the lead single from their first new album in nine years, hurls the band into a cinematic fever dream, trading the former song’s folky guitar strums for the cosmic churning of synthesizers. O, joined by experimental pop prince Perfume Genius, stares down the apocalypse with a commanding sermon, defiant but reflective as she comes to grips with leaving a rotting world to her son.
Questlove Is Making a J Dilla Feature Documentary
Questlove will executive produce a feature documentary on J Dilla. Dilla Time is adapted from Dan Charnas’ recent biography Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm. Co-directed by Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel and Darby Wheeler, the film “will be part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation,” according to a press release, and is being produced in cooperation with the late Dilla’s estate.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
CNN — Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
Last Spa on Earth
Like many artists at the height of the pandemic, Divino Niño found solace in the unfamiliar. The Chicago-based quintet, who have roots across Latin America, set out on a voyage, entering a 10-day lockdown in a Wisconsin cabin with only booze and barely fleshed-out ideas for new material in tow. “It felt so apocalyptic, what we were experiencing in that cabin,” guitarist and vocalist Camilo Medina said in a recent interview. The rest of the band also had doomsday dread on the mind; the unease allowed them to embrace a flood of new influences, like a journal stacked with sometimes illegible stream-of-consciousness reflections.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
“This Is Why”
Have not released music in five years, but the band’s influence has been omnipresent: It’s there in Snail Mail’s thorny heartache anthems, Willow’s anxious pop-rock, and Meet Me at the Altar’s thrashing pop-punk manifestos. They practically topped the charts while on hiatus thanks to Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” which credited their 2007 hit “Misery Business.” After much teasing, the real deal has finally returned. Taking notes from the Talking Heads and maybe even the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the trio’s comeback single, “This Is Why,” builds on the funky pop that colored 2017’s After Laughter, but shifts away from its predecessor’s bright gloss for something muddier and vaguely threatening. “This is why I don’t leave the house,” Williams chants on the spiky chorus, sharing cryptic frustrations with the world beyond her front door. “You say the coast is clear/But you won’t catch me out.” Marimbas add suspense at the bridge, and the song creeps forward, ultimately never pulling itself out of its paranoid spiral.
Remembering Pharoah Sanders, Who Sought Divinity on Earth
To hear Pharoah Sanders tell it, he spent his six-decade career reaching for something that was always just beyond him. From the ecstatic flights of his playing, and the sometimes explicitly religious iconography he employed to contextualize it, it is clear that the something he sought had a spiritual dimension. But for all his yearning toward a higher plane, the giant of jazz saxophone—who died on Saturday at 81 years old—also remained rooted in earthly things.
Running in Waves
It’s rare for a budding artist to use their platform to state primarily what they aren’t about. London singer-songwriter George Riley does this throughout her new record Running in Waves: She doesn’t mingle with fickle or fake people, doesn’t want to sacrifice opportunities for love, and doesn’t pretend to have all the answers. In 2021, Riley received a pop star’s introduction to the world with a standout feature on Manchester producer Anz’s cosmopolitan club smash “You Could Be,” followed shortly thereafter by her own interest rates, a tape. The self-released mixtape presented a freewheeling mish-mash of R&B, jungle, 2-step, and jazz while finding room to explore weighty ideas—Eurocentric beauty standards, the whitewashing of climate activism—that Riley, a graduate in politics and philosophy, managed to tackle without seeming trite.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
“Blind Date”
Both on their own and side by side, Joy Orbison and the brothers in Overmono have a knack for big-room anthems. Overmono cuts like “Le Tigre” and “So U Kno” strike the perfect balance between potent and pliable; credited to Joy Overmono, the collaborative production “Bromley” pulls off a similar trick. (Orbison, of course, pretty much invented the supersaturated, endorphin-rushing style that currently rules UK dance music with his 2009 single “Hyph Mngo.”) “Blind Date” is the first release from the three musicians since 2019’s “Bromley,” and it might cut an even more imposing figure than that song. Like its predecessor, it’s built around a snatch of vocals that’s been chopped into wordless delirium. But where they deployed the “Bromley” hook only sparingly, sending it tearing across the stereo field at unexpected moments, a tightly looped vocal snippet stretches across the length of “Blind Date,” like a particularly inviting expanse of shag rug. The real drama happens in the extended breakdown, when a more extended vocal sample goes sailing out over a void sketched by yawning, detuned synths. Oscillators whir; that hiccupping monosyllable pans desperately back and forth. It's dizzying, vertiginous, practically a parody of festival-sized drama—cartoonish in the best way, like the moment Wile E. Coyote goes skating off the cliff’s edge and hangs suspended in mid-air. Then, bang, the downbeat returns, and everything goes plummeting giddily back to earth.
Cash Cobain and Chow Lee Are the Horniest Rappers Out
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Sex and the city with Cash Cobain and Chow Lee. Cash Cobain and Chow Lee treat all of New York like it’s an X-rated dating...
Queens of the Stone Age to Reissue Debut Album, Like Clockwork, and Villains on Vinyl
Queens of the Stone Age are reissuing their self-titled debut album in two editions, on black or orange vinyl, on October 21. It will be restored to its original track listing, omitting the tracks added on the 2011 reissue, and will feature the original Frank Kozik artwork and an obi-strip designed by the band’s longtime collaborator Boneface. Reissues of the band’s two latest albums, 2013’s Like Clockwork and 2017’s Villains, will follow on December 9, also with new obi-strips and on colored vinyl.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0