starlocalmedia.com
See what may be coming to The Colony: Planning and Zoning Commission carries major site plans for council review
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met for its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and approve several replats, site plans, and hold a public hearing on a new business. Within the Consent Agenda this week, the Commission carried two motions for replat items. The...
ketr.org
Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes
In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville
Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
The Drip Bar celebrates grand opening in Flower Mound
The Drip Bar recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Flower Mound location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The Drip Bar offers a large selections of IV infusions at its new location at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, in front of Lowes. Offering a range of lifestyle and health support drips, the Drip Bar aims to help improve the health of local residents, according to a company news release.
dallasexpress.com
Brinkmann Ranch Rental Development Announces Phase II
Dallas-based apartment builder Tramell Crow Residential has announced plans for Phase II of its rental community currently under construction in Frisco. This portion of the project is a $53 million development consisting of 82 two- and three-story townhomes. The townhomes were designed by Hensley Lakin Rachel Inc. and will break...
27-acre multifamily development coming to north McKinney in 2024
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Dallas-based developer Billingsley Company has filed a new multifamily development, termed The Chase at Wilson Creek, with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $120 million development, located at 6500 W....
Japanese ramen restaurant coming to Flower Mound
A new Japanese ramen spot is coming soon to Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound. Ramen Akira will be located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, next to The Tavern at Lakeside. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Akira Imamura creates traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist at Ramen Akira, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This will be Ramen Akira’s second location in North Texas.
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Two 9th Grade Centers – Rockwall ISD (Subbid)
Scope of work includes 2 identical buildings on separate sites (North and South) approximately 193,000 sf new 2 story buildings. Trades include, civil, landscape, structural, architecture, roofing, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. Project locations – North Site 2852 FM 1141 Rockwall, TX 75098. South Site – 2727 S John King Blvd,...
Furst Ranch owner reveals slimmed-down development plan
Local residents got a preview of scaled-down plans for the remaining 1,066 acres of Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, at two community meetings on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls. Landowner Jack Furst and local design and engineering firm McAdams presented a...
Lawsuit dismissed over recall election of Denton council member
A Denton County judge this week dismissed a lawsuit over a petition to recall a Denton City Council member. Last year, Denton City Council approved a new council district map that moved the conservative-leaning Robson Ranch into Alison Maguire’s District 4; Maguire voted for the map even though she knew it wasn’t in her political self-interest to do so. In May, former councilman Don Duff, a Robson Ranch resident, submitted a petition with 745 signatures to recall Maguire because of her politics and a meme she posted online that was misinterpreted.
Check out 3 businesses in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) The following businesses have been featured in the Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake areas in the past several weeks. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand...
checkoutdfw.com
At this Princeton, Texas house you'll have access to four private lakes
Imagine waking up to these views in Princeton. A custom built house with four bedrooms, three baths and a 3-car garage is on the market for almost $700,000. The house has wood floors, crown molding and an accented granite island. The listing says that the owner of the home will...
What’s Developing: More Apartments to be Built on Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco
Action is picking up around Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco. In the late 1970s, parts of the ranch, formerly the Cloyce Box Ranch, were used to film the first five episodes of the TV drama Dallas. Now, the area near Frisco is a hotbed for construction. The first phase of a...
'This is a witch hunt': Grapevine-Colleyville school board members' latest feud played out in public
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Parents shouted strong words and emotions ran high between school board trustees during Monday night’s Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board meeting. "I call you a hypocrite,” one parent shouted toward the school board president moments before police officers escorted her out of the room. “Our board...
Pizza shops open in Flower Mound
Two new pizza shops are now open in Flower Mound. MOD Pizza is currently holding a soft opening before its grand opening on Tuesday at 2450 Cross Timbers Road. MOD makes individual-sized artisan-style pizzas and salads, all one price with unlimited toppings, on demand. Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings.
City of Arlington to begin work on $10.8 million project to make city roads smoother
Officials say the 2022 Mill and Overlay program will make 29 street segments smoother and extend their lifespans.
Furniture Land brings imported decor with first Richardson location
Furniture Store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Furniture Land opened Sept. 20 at 1001 S. Sherman St., Ste. 300, Richardson, according to a company spokesperson. The store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. The family-owned business has many stores globally under different names, but the Richardson location is the first store in the United States. 214-964-0736.
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning
ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
