Flower Mound, TX

ketr.org

Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes

In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville

Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Drip Bar celebrates grand opening in Flower Mound

The Drip Bar recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Flower Mound location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce. The Drip Bar offers a large selections of IV infusions at its new location at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300, in front of Lowes. Offering a range of lifestyle and health support drips, the Drip Bar aims to help improve the health of local residents, according to a company news release.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Brinkmann Ranch Rental Development Announces Phase II

Dallas-based apartment builder Tramell Crow Residential has announced plans for Phase II of its rental community currently under construction in Frisco. This portion of the project is a $53 million development consisting of 82 two- and three-story townhomes. The townhomes were designed by Hensley Lakin Rachel Inc. and will break...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Japanese ramen restaurant coming to Flower Mound

A new Japanese ramen spot is coming soon to Lakeside DFW in south Flower Mound. Ramen Akira will be located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 120, next to The Tavern at Lakeside. With more than 20 years of experience, Chef Akira Imamura creates traditional Japanese ramen with a slight Italian twist at Ramen Akira, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This will be Ramen Akira’s second location in North Texas.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Two 9th Grade Centers – Rockwall ISD (Subbid)

Scope of work includes 2 identical buildings on separate sites (North and South) approximately 193,000 sf new 2 story buildings. Trades include, civil, landscape, structural, architecture, roofing, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. Project locations – North Site 2852 FM 1141 Rockwall, TX 75098. South Site – 2727 S John King Blvd,...
ROCKWALL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lawsuit dismissed over recall election of Denton council member

A Denton County judge this week dismissed a lawsuit over a petition to recall a Denton City Council member. Last year, Denton City Council approved a new council district map that moved the conservative-leaning Robson Ranch into Alison Maguire’s District 4; Maguire voted for the map even though she knew it wasn’t in her political self-interest to do so. In May, former councilman Don Duff, a Robson Ranch resident, submitted a petition with 745 signatures to recall Maguire because of her politics and a meme she posted online that was misinterpreted.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pizza shops open in Flower Mound

Two new pizza shops are now open in Flower Mound. MOD Pizza is currently holding a soft opening before its grand opening on Tuesday at 2450 Cross Timbers Road. MOD makes individual-sized artisan-style pizzas and salads, all one price with unlimited toppings, on demand. Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Furniture Land brings imported decor with first Richardson location

Furniture Store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Furniture Land opened Sept. 20 at 1001 S. Sherman St., Ste. 300, Richardson, according to a company spokesperson. The store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. The family-owned business has many stores globally under different names, but the Richardson location is the first store in the United States. 214-964-0736.
RICHARDSON, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million

The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning

ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

