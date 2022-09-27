It’s hard to believe, but September’s officially here. Not only is summer coming to an end, but Mercury’s also preparing to station retrograde through the cosmos once again. Taking place at least three times every year, Mercury retrogrades are pretty common, but that unfortunately doesn’t make them any less challenging — especially in the midst of Virgo season. Since Virgo is the productive, detail-oriented sign that’s ruled by Mercury, everyone’s bound to have difficulty communicating and effectively processing information this week, especially since there’s a full moon also culminating overhead in the idealistic, expansive sign of Pisces — a sign far less concerned with precision. With plenty on the agenda, your September 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing ideals and aspirations while placing details on the backburner.

