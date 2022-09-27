Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your best efforts won't prevent a situation from falling flat on its face, but think fast and you can help it back on its feet again. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Claiming that you're being impartial isn't convincing anybody. Owe up to your side of the matter and others will owe up to theirs.
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
Your weekly horoscope for September 26 to October 2
With September drawing to a close - and autumn now officially upon us - you might be wondering what the final week of the month has in store based on your horoscope. We've rounded up this week's readings for each sign - what will the next few days bring for you?
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
RELATED PEOPLE
boldsky.com
Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
Horoscope today, Friday September 30: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
A TRAVEL plan you’ve kept close to your heart, maybe for years, can take one step closer to reality today. And it starts with a “W” chat about a very different kind of work/life balance. You may be surprised how much this appeals. Love-wise, you are in...
ohmymag.co.uk
These signs have the best sense of humor
Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
Elite Daily
Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect Major Shifts This Week As Mercury Stations Retrograde
It’s hard to believe, but September’s officially here. Not only is summer coming to an end, but Mercury’s also preparing to station retrograde through the cosmos once again. Taking place at least three times every year, Mercury retrogrades are pretty common, but that unfortunately doesn’t make them any less challenging — especially in the midst of Virgo season. Since Virgo is the productive, detail-oriented sign that’s ruled by Mercury, everyone’s bound to have difficulty communicating and effectively processing information this week, especially since there’s a full moon also culminating overhead in the idealistic, expansive sign of Pisces — a sign far less concerned with precision. With plenty on the agenda, your September 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing ideals and aspirations while placing details on the backburner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month
Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
MindBodyGreen
Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict
Love is in the air this week as Mercury retrograde finally draws to a close and Venus gets cozy in her home sign of Libra. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins. You may discover the right balance of “hit the gas” and “ride the brakes” this Wednesday, September 28, when speed racer Mars in Gemini harmonizes in a dynamic duet with slow-and-steady Saturn in Aquarius.
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
Allure
Your Gemini October 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Gemini personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full October 2022 horoscope. Welcome to October, Gemini. You're a sign known for your charm, and you rock a costume...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0