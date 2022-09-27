Read full article on original website
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Blending
As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
“Sever”
Nisa Lumaj emerged in 2021 with a collection of relatively straightforward indie rock, but on her upcoming Exaggerate EP, she pairs with Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos to create textured, left-of-the-dial pop. The Brooklyn artist’s new sound is inspired by the intricate production of Frou Frou and reminiscent of the scrappy, colorful compositions of Lily Konigsberg. On the EP’s closing highlight, “Sever,” Lumaj sings over a twitchy beat of finger snaps and hopscotching pulses as she questions when a relationship is beyond repair. By her own admission, she can be “vague” and “vacant,” “cruel” and “violent”—and yet when it comes to her ex-lover she is infinitely kind. As she grapples with cut ties, the song swells into a noisy, transcendent guitar solo. Lost in the squeals of feedback, Nisa still wonders what she meant to say, pondering in the darkness long after the amps have switched off.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ on Billboard Chart at No. 1, ‘My Hero’ At No. 3
Nearly two weeks after the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was held, two classic Foo Fighters songs — "Everlong" and "My Hero — have climbed their way into a total of four different Billboard charts, with "Everlong" claiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.
Stereogum
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
Prince Left Behind a World Bathed in ‘Purple Rain’
When we were suddenly forced to say goodbye to Prince in April of 2016, there was little doubt as to which of his songs would be used as the soundtrack to the world's mourning. As you can see through the numerous images and videos below, upon hearing of Prince's death...
Tyrannical Vibes
Mike Kolb moved to New York City in 2012 to study opera at Brooklyn College, but it wasn’t until he became immersed in the borough’s DIY scene that the singer-songwriter found an outlet for the feelings he sought to express. In 2017, he began home-recording songs under his own name, infusing the quaint, bare-bones aesthetic of classic indie pop with the rigor of his classical training. While these two elements of his style might seem like opposing forces on paper, in practice they form a delicate symbiosis. On early efforts like 2018’s Making Moves EP, Kolb emoted with the ease of a marathon runner’s warm-up jog, offsetting his theatrical, Morrissey-esque instincts on the mic with a muted, warbly instrumental palette.
Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
The Soft Moon
With 2018’s Criminal, Luis Vasquez fully committed to the industrial sounds he’d long buried under his hissing, reverb-drenched post-punk. The artist better known as the Soft Moon first brought these elements to the surface on his third album, 2015’s Deeper, where he mixed mechanical darkwave into the droning, watery palette of his earlier releases. His style owes a clear debt to Nine Inch Nails, and his lyrics, which can be cringe-inducing at times, instantly transport former teen goths back to their angsty past. Over the last seven years, his push into industrial terrain has imbued these screeds of disdain and violence with body-rocking, ear-gripping urgency.
Last Spa on Earth
Like many artists at the height of the pandemic, Divino Niño found solace in the unfamiliar. The Chicago-based quintet, who have roots across Latin America, set out on a voyage, entering a 10-day lockdown in a Wisconsin cabin with only booze and barely fleshed-out ideas for new material in tow. “It felt so apocalyptic, what we were experiencing in that cabin,” guitarist and vocalist Camilo Medina said in a recent interview. The rest of the band also had doomsday dread on the mind; the unease allowed them to embrace a flood of new influences, like a journal stacked with sometimes illegible stream-of-consciousness reflections.
Fossora
Hope springs eternal in Björk’s fantastical world. Her optimism is one of the most spiritually nourishing things about her work, as if she’s dressing the emotional wounds of the world despite making increasingly avant-garde music and becoming the world’s first Animorph. At times her lyrics have urged the listener to accept a lack of control as an opportunity—the way there are “unthinkable surprises about to happen” on Vespertine’s “It’s Not Up to You,” or how Post imagines romantic hope through self-possession. You can always find the spark or glimmer of light in Björk’s music, whether it’s in the outlook or the instrumentation.
The Hum Goes on Forever
Even before he was a parent, Dan Campbell felt the crushing weight of adult expectations. “I’m 26/All the people I graduated with all have kids, all have wives,” he roared on 2013’s “Passing Through a Screen Door,” before bemoaning his doomed, lonely outlook: “Did I fuck up?” Nearly 10 years later, the Wonder Years’ frontman lives in a South Jersey suburb of Philadelphia with his wife and three-year-old son. But anxiety is like matter: It can’t be destroyed. Even after your worst fears don’t come true, they take on another shape. Now that Campbell has a child, there’s the other half of “Passing” to worry about: “I don’t want my children growing up to be anything like me.” On The Hum Goes on Forever, the Wonder Years write the impossible: a pop punk parenthood record that attempts to grow up without growing out of their hooks and heart-achingly earnest outlook.
MorMor Announces Debut Album Semblance, Shares Video for New Song “Chasing Ghosts”: Watch
MorMor has revealed that his debut album is on the way. It’s titled Semblance and it’s out November 4. The Toronto artist has now shared the tracklist for the project, along with the music video for the single “Chasing Ghosts,” directed by Otto Tang. Early next year, he’ll play a handful of shows around North America in support of the album, too. Take a look at those dates and check out “Chasing Ghosts” below.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Eddie Vedder Cameo, Never-Before-Seen Footage in New Joe Strummer Video “Fantastic”
“People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world,” plays a recording of Joe Strummer’s voice. “People are running about following their little tracks—I’m one of them—but we’ve all got to stop, just following our own little mouse trail. People can do anything. This is something that I’m beginning to learn.”
Listen to Cise Greeny’s “Berzerk”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Whether he’s going at it solo or collaborating with a tight-knit clique of East Coast MCs, Cise Greeny blacks out on the regular and is extremely chill about it; his twisty wordplay sounds like it’s no sweat. The Queens rapper opens “Berzerk” by announcing “We havin’ fun with it, I can’t even front,” and that feeling would be clear even if he never said that. Over a crackling soul loop and crusty drums, he’s just flexing what he can do on the mic; changing tempos on a dime, cramming lines together, name checking La The Darkman songs. As he says about halfway through the track, “They wish it came this easy to them.” He’s not lying.
LCD Soundsystem Return With New Song “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise)”: Listen
LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song titled “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise),” their first new track in five years. Check it out below. James Murphy and the band announced “New Body Rhumba” back in August. They made the song for Noah Baumbach’s new film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. “New Body Rhumba” is the first new song from LCD Soundsystem since 2017’s American Dream. Murphy and the band’s “comeback” record appeared six years after their supposed farewell shows at Madison Square Garden, which they captured with the 2012 documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits. They also commemorated the show with a 5xLP box set, The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden, in 2014. After American Dream, LCD Soundsystem re-recorded some of their material with the live band that had toured in support of the record, which became 2019’s Electric Lady Sessions.
Remembering Pharoah Sanders, Who Sought Divinity on Earth
To hear Pharoah Sanders tell it, he spent his six-decade career reaching for something that was always just beyond him. From the ecstatic flights of his playing, and the sometimes explicitly religious iconography he employed to contextualize it, it is clear that the something he sought had a spiritual dimension. But for all his yearning toward a higher plane, the giant of jazz saxophone—who died on Saturday at 81 years old—also remained rooted in earthly things.
