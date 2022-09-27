Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxillinois.com
Richland Community College receives $3.2 million to expand nursing program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College will receive a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The fund will be used to expand their nursing programs by creating EnRich Healthcare. Officials say the goal of the program is to grow enrollment in nursing and clinical programs by...
foxillinois.com
Learning loss: How is it affecting students?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Learning loss is not a new concept to those in the education industry. Due to students being away from a normal classroom experience for so long during the pandemic, it is now being seen on a greater scale. "Research kind of defines learning loss as a...
foxillinois.com
Unit 4 looking to replace School Choice Program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 School District is looking into getting rid of the School Choice Program in their elementary schools to tackle the lack of socio-economic diversity in their schools. This means, if this passes, over half of Unit 4 students will be going to a different school next year.
foxillinois.com
Taste of History returns to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
foxillinois.com
Champaign Park District hosts Halloween costume drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Park District will be hosting a Halloween costume drive to collect old Halloween costumes from the community. The drive began last Monday and will continue until Thursday, Oct. 13. Then on October 15 all donated costumes will be given away at a costume drive.
foxillinois.com
Champaign plants in need of new home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — If you're looking for new plants to fill your home there are some free ones available in Champaign County. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a bring your own pot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They are giving away...
foxillinois.com
Risks of mold growth after severe storms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After recent severe storms this past weekend, homeowners and residents are looking to ensure all the wet weather didn't create a bigger problem: mold. Mold growth is a common occurrence following water damage left behind by storms. According to a local cleanup and restoration company,...
foxillinois.com
Mattoon daycare provider sentenced to 6 years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Mattoon daycare provider was sentenced Friday to six years in the Illinois Department of Correction shaking a 6-month-old baby in her care. The sentencing came after Carmen Petak, 51, was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery to the child. Petak was credited...
foxillinois.com
State's attorney says bail removal law doesn't protect public
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Vermilion County's State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, for the SAFE-T Act by claiming it puts victims and their families at risk. Lacy predicts it would be hard to keep someone in jail who...
foxillinois.com
3 women accused of attacking two people in the road
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested after reportedly battering a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. Urbana Police arrested Simone Vernon for aggravated battery and mob action. The Urbana Police Department says that the altercation happened on September 17, in the roadway in the 1900...
foxillinois.com
Champaign man sentenced to 3 years for possession of weapon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a weapon. The Champaign Police Department says that on May 5, 2021, officers saw a hand-to-hand exchange that they suspected to be drug related. The participants in the exchange were detained and...
foxillinois.com
Coles County offers dial-a-ride, free gas cards to low income families
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Coles County residents can now get help catching a free ride. The Coles County Social Service Navigators have a program that offers Dial-a-Ride and free gas cards. Those who qualify will need to have a valid government-issued Photo ID and/or proof that they currently...
foxillinois.com
Man held at gunpoint while carrying in groceries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department says a man was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night while bringing in groceries. Police say a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were taking groceries into their home on North Church Street when the man was approached from behind and had a gun put to his back. The suspect demanded money but the victim said he did not have any.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champagin Police Department received a call about a domestic altercation at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Police say that Ryley Watson, 22, of Champagin, battered his girlfriend and engaged in a struggle over an occupied baby carrier in the 2400 block of Carisbrooke Drive. We're...
foxillinois.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
foxillinois.com
Family dog rescued from trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family has been reunited with their dog after a fire Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 6:17 p.m. to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Court. We're told the fire was called in by a Decatur Police officer in...
foxillinois.com
Man stabbed to death in neighborhood dispute, coroner says
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lovington man is dead after a neighborhood dispute. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says 54-year-old Michael Peck was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Monday. His preliminary cause of death is multiple stab wounds to his torso, which resulted in severe...
foxillinois.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
foxillinois.com
Watseka forfeits matchup against Seneca on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Watseka High School has announced the cancellation of their Friday night football game against undefeated Seneca. In an email from Watseka's Athletic Director, Barry Bauer stated "Due to a number of injuries, eligibility issues, and players in concussion protocol, the Friday (9/30) varsity football game at Seneca has been canceled.
