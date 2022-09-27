Related
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
George Ward death: Drag Race UK star who performed as Cherry Valentine dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced. A statement from his family was released on Friday...
Post Malone Hospitalized: “I’m Having a Very Difficult Time Breathing”
Post Malone has canceled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston tonight, sharing a note online that said he has been hospitalized and will be unable to perform. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. A representative for Malone offered no additional comment when reached by Pitchfork.
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Pitchfork London Adds Final Wave of Artists
Pitchfork is delighted to announce the final wave of artists for the second edition of its London festival, taking place across the city from November 9 to 13. Kae Tempest, Danny L Harle, I. JORDAN, Lucinda Chua, LCY, and Samia all join the lineup. Previously announced artists include Animal Collective, Faye Webster, Jenny Hval, Cate Le Bon, William Basinski, and Black Country, New Road.
What county is London in?
LONDON is one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world - and is known for its red buses and fast-moving Tubes. But where is it actually located and what county is London in? Here's everything you need to know. What county is London in?. London is in...
Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”: Listen
Lil Baby is back with a new single. Titled “The World Is Yours to Take,” the track is built around an extended sample of the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Check it out below. The song is set to appear...
BBC
Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure
A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess, and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
BBC
Wales v Poland: Children 'scared' by flares and fireworks
A family has said pyrotechnics at the Wales-Poland football match left their children "scared" and "hysterical". Police charged four people in relation to flares and fireworks in the away end of the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. It was only the second game for the McDougall family, from Carmarthenshire, and...
Blending
As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
Dangerous NHS England hospital roofs ‘will not be fixed until 2035’
FoI request reveals long wait to repair roofs at risk of collapse, including those affecting Truss and Coffey constituents
Time Out Global
There’s a ‘screamatorium’ coming to Leadenhall Market
Have the autumn blues hit yet? Do you feel like finding a far corner of the office and letting out a raucous, yawping scream? Yeah, the summer-to-autumn transition can be a bleak, miserable time. Work-related stress starts to mount and the Aperols in the sun get replaced with Nescafés in the glacial office.
BBC
New children's palliative care service for the East launched
A new palliative care service for babies, children and young people in the East of England has opened. It is based at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The end-of-life service, run by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (CUH), is a partnership with several hospices in the region. Amanda Cahn from CUH...
Paramore: ‘We realised this band isn’t worth risking our health for’
The three members of Paramore are feeling their age. Recently, they shot a video for their comeback single, This Is Why, and the jagged, brash song wreaked havoc on their joints. “It’s not even a performance-heavy video and I’m still sore,” says frontwoman Hayley Williams, 33. As they appear over Zoom from their period Los Angeles rental one September morning, the band are on the brink of their first proper day back at work in four years. Straight after we speak, they start rehearsals for their October tour. They have “twentysomething days” to go, estimates Williams, her peachy hair covered by a cap that says “All in a dream”. “I’m terrified!” They’re limbering up: drummer Zac Farro, 32, whose bold moustache contrasts with his endearing shyness, has been hammering the band’s heaviest songs. Williams nods towards the corner: “We busted out the mini trampoline.”
Pakistan home series is a triumph but what they really need is to play India | Andy Bull
High security for England’s tour is costing the PCB which is the only board denied huge TV revenues generated by facing India
