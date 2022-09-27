ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters

Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Brevard County, Tornadoes Possible

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Brevard County, Florida by the National Hurricane Center Public Advisory at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to the presence of Category 3 Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean that is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday

Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday

The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Storm preppers wait hours for sandbags in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds waited for sandbags at Mitchell Ellington Park Tuesday in a line much longer than Monday’s line as Brevard County’s tropical storm watch was upgraded to a tropical storm warning. Residents like Janet Arnold said the seven or eight inches of rain that...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Brevard County sheriff, emergency officials tell residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Emergency Management provided details on Hurricane Ian preparation. Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace joined the sheriff in giving information to residents about shelters, sandbag distributions and closures. Emergency officials said the main thing for residents...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

