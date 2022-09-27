Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Now Under Hurricane Warning, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Hurricane Warning for Brevard County on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. local time. Flood and Tornado Watches are also in effect. A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Entering East Central Florida, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The center of Hurricane Ian is approaching Central Florida counties and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service as catastrophic flooding from the heavy rain is expected overnight and through Thursday. Squalls and heavy rain from Hurricane Ian will continue...
spacecoastdaily.com
WEATHER RADAR: Tropical Storm Warning Now in Effect for Brevard County Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service reports that Brevard County will get showers and gusty squalls on Tuesday ahead of Major Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall on Wednesday at about 8 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area. According to the National Weather Service, sustained tropical-storm-force winds, which...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
brevardtimes.com
Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Brevard County, Tornadoes Possible
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Brevard County, Florida by the National Hurricane Center Public Advisory at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to the presence of Category 3 Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean that is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Landfall on Florida Trending South, Rainfall Accumulations in Brevard County Expected to Reach 10-15 Inches
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is set to make landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon. According to NHC, rainfall accumulations could reach as much as 15-20 inches of rain in North Brevard County, according to the National Weather Service. Ian is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
WESH
Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
spacecoastdaily.com
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
Curfew to take effect in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents throughout Volusia County will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood made his message clear on social media, letting the public know that all residents must be indoors by 8 p.m. on both days. The curfew lasts until 7 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Upgraded to Category 2 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as was forecasted by National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian is preparing to make landfall on Cuba tonight. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north with a slightly slower...
aroundosceola.com
11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday
Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
click orlando
Storm preppers wait hours for sandbags in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds waited for sandbags at Mitchell Ellington Park Tuesday in a line much longer than Monday’s line as Brevard County’s tropical storm watch was upgraded to a tropical storm warning. Residents like Janet Arnold said the seven or eight inches of rain that...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
Here’s how Brevard County is preparing for Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents who’ve experienced flooding in recent weeks are now worried about even more water coming in as Hurricane Ian nears. The county is pumping water out of some of those neighborhoods ahead of the storm. But many people waited in line for hours to get sandbags.
WESH
Brevard County sheriff, emergency officials tell residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Emergency Management provided details on Hurricane Ian preparation. Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace joined the sheriff in giving information to residents about shelters, sandbag distributions and closures. Emergency officials said the main thing for residents...
Comments / 0