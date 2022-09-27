ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How we accidentally planned the desertion of our cities

By Rachel Gallagher, PhD Candidate, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland, Thomas Sigler, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, The University of Queensland, Yan Liu, Associate Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHnUB_0iBXL3yM00
Shops, offices, gyms and apartments dominate Brisbane's 'mixed use' zone. Rachel Gallagher , Author provided

COVID-19 may have kick-started the decline of the Australian CBD , but our newly published research shows how planning decisions had already created cities that lacked resilience.

The changes in our work preferences have highlighted how vulnerable our cities are to economic shocks. Moves to entice (or compel) workers back to the office may be just a short-term fix for precincts now struggling with low levels of foot traffic.

Historic zoning practices created separate areas of residential, commercial and industrial activity in our cities. This practice created whole precincts like the CBD and residential suburbs dedicated to a single use.

The lack of diversity arising from this pattern of development ultimately reduces resilience when conditions change. It is arguably one of urban planning’s greatest failures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlHt1_0iBXL3yM00
Proposed zoning in 1952, dividing Brisbane into residential, commercial, industrial and recreation zones. Brisbane City Council

Read more: How COVID all but killed the Australian CBD

The most resilient places during COVID-19 lockdowns were those that had a diverse industrial employment mix. It meant they did not rely on a single sector for jobs – and the lockdown impacts varied from sector to sector.

For example, Melbourne’s last remaining inner-city industrial zone, Port Melbourne, provides a diverse mix of production as well as commercial services. It was among the most resilient places of employment in Australia to COVID impacts. This example offers valuable insight into a truly “mixed use” precinct.

Areas with diverse land uses became the goal of new planning policies that emerged in the 1980s. By introducing zoning changes, policymakers hoped to replicate the vibrant, dense and localised environments of older cities that predated the rise of cars.

However, our research shows policies that aimed to increase land-use mix do the opposite in practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMtvz_0iBXL3yM00
Streets of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. vonderauvisuals/flickr

Read more: No need to give up on crowded cities – we can make density so much better

What does the research show?

Our research tracked changes in land use and zoning for over 10,000 parcels of land in Brisbane from 1951 to 2021. We selected six precincts 1-10km from the city centre. These precincts are now zoned as mixed-use and high-density, with more diverse land use as the goal.

We created a comprehensive data set by digitising historic land use (1951) and zoning maps (1952 and 1987) and integrating this with data from 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyshR_0iBXL3yM00
Brisbane City Council’s 1951 Land Use Survey. Brisbane City Council

Our research found a large increase in commercially zoned land across all study areas. Rezoning former industrial precincts accounted for most of this increase. While residential use remained the dominant land use across all study areas, commercial use grew from 2.3% of combined land area in 1951 to 28.9% in 2021.

As a result, by 2021, commercial services provided almost all the jobs in these areas. Most of the land zoned as mixed use, which allows low-impact industry (such as vehicle repairers, shop fitters and printers), was used for housing, shops, gyms or offices.

By allowing open competition between commercial, residential and industrial uses, policy aiming to diversify land uses has the opposite effect of sidelining industrial use. One reason is that centrally located industrial sites are often large and under single ownership , which makes them a prime target for developers.

Read more: Three ways to fix the problems caused by rezoning inner-city industrial land for mixed-use apartments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOgcy_0iBXL3yM00
A riverfront milk factory in Brisbane, one of the last inner-city manufacturers. Rachel Gallagher

Policymakers have sought to minimise the connection between industrial decline and an economic growth model centred on property development. Instead, they often attribute this decline to globalisation or the changing economy.

Yet our research shows industrial zoning does protect industrial land. Areas that were zoned for heavier industrial uses in 1987 retain some kind of industrial use in 2021.

What sort of industry are we talking about?

Industry today, particularly manufacturing, is no longer characterised by large-scale industrial production with heavy machinery. Most Australian manufacturers are small businesses , ranging from micro breweries to clothing and textile producers and custom bike shops.

And inner-city locations attract manufacturers for the same reasons they attract services sector firms. These areas offer access to large markets, skilled labour and specialised suppliers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09w5P4_0iBXL3yM00
A local manufacturer in Brisbane’s West End. Rachel Gallagher

Yet the remaining centrally located, industrially zoned sites, suitable for industrial equipment and containing loading docks and other supporting infrastructure, are vulnerable to displacement by residential and commercial development.

Read more: Can our cities' thriving creative precincts be saved from ‘renewal’?

How do we improve resilience?

The loss of revenue for businesses that rely on commuters has led to lobbying for government action to get workers back to the office. However, greater flexibility makes workers happier , and hopes of a return to pre-pandemic practices look increasingly unrealistic .

The idea that land should be put to its “highest and best use”, in an economy that values residential and commercial development above all else, undermines the city’s resilience.

If the role of planning authorities is to regulate land use in the community’s interest, it is questionable whether simply giving priority to its most lucrative use does that. Policymakers should reconsider planning that creates open competition between industrial and residential or commercial uses.

Our research contributes to the growing evidence that zoning can be used to protect diverse land use, rather than simply enable land-use conversions. More active planning is required to deliver the goals of truly mixed-use urban precincts.

Rachel Gallagher has worked as a Senior Planner in Queensland's Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

Thomas Sigler and Yan Liu do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead

Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land. Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground. The pace of innovation hasn’t slowed, and has led in part to Australia becoming an agricultural powerhouse. We produce enough food for 75 million people, according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council, and export around 70% of the...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

There's a huge surge in solar production under way – and Australia could show the world how to use it

You might feel despondent after reading news reports about countries doubling down on fossil fuels to cope with energy price spikes. Don’t. It’s a blip. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a temporary fossil fuel resurgence, it also accelerated Europe’s renewable ambitions. And the United States and Australia have finally passed climate bills. This week, federal energy minister Chris Bowen announced “Australia is back” on climate action. There’s better news too. In March this year, the world hit one terawatt of installed solar. By 2025, the world’s polysilicon factories are predicted to bounce back from supply shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Half of Western Sydney foodbowl land may have been lost to development in just 10 years

More and more farming land is being lost to other land uses such as housing on the outskirts of our cities. But how much land is being lost? And why does it matter? Our newly published research used the Western Sydney region as a case study of land lost since the 2011 census, and newly released Australian Bureau of Statistic (ABS) data allowed us to update our findings. While changes in ABS land-use definitions make precise comparisons difficult, Western Sydney may have lost as much as 60% of its agricultural land over the past ten years. The significance of these...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Remote control: why Auckland’s local election is neither local nor democratic

With local body elections currently under way, democracy makes its triennial appearance in New Zealand’s towns and cities once again. But elections alone don’t automatically make for democratic governance at street level. And this is particularly true of Auckland. Since the unification of regional, city and district councils in 2010, the so-called “super city” has been run by a single Auckland Council. It covers a diverse urban and rural region of 1.7 million people, spread across more than 4,894 square kilometres. The mayor and 20 councillors set the rates, pass bylaws and control city planning. The 21 subordinate local boards have no...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Land Area#Highest And Best Use#Australian#Cbd
TheConversationAU

We helped fill a major climate change knowledge gap, thanks to 130,000-year-old sediment in Sydney lakes

Plants capture around half the carbon we emit by burning fossil fuels, making them a crucial part of mitigating climate change. But carbon is often released back into the atmosphere when plants die, decompose and eventually turn into dirt. Carbon is only permanently removed from the atmosphere if it’s stored in sediments that accumulate at the bottom of oceans, lakes, reservoirs, or in peat bogs. Our latest research on the Thirlmere Lakes near Sydney aimed to find out how trees, shrubs and soils in Australia’s eastern tablelands responded to climate changes over the last 130,000 years. The key question we sought...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Termites love global warming – the pace of their wood munching gets significantly faster in hotter weather

When we consider termites, we may think of the danger they can pose to our houses once they settle in and start eating wood. But in fact, only about 4% of termite species worldwide are considered pests that might, at some point, eat your house. In nature, wood-eating termites play a broad and important role in warm tropical and sub-tropical ecosystems. In feeding on wood, they recycle essential nutrients to the soil and release carbon back to the atmosphere. Our new research, published today in Science, quantified for the first time just how much termites love the warmth. The results are...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

'We haven't built it, and they've come': the e-change pressures on Australia's lifestyle towns

Michael and Karen moved from Melbourne to Castlemaine, about 130km northwest of Victoria’s capital, in mid-2020 – using, like tens of thousands of Australians, the shift to remote work to make a larger lifestyle change. They sold the small two-room inner-urban apartment they had bought in 2018 and bought a large three-bedroom home on a 1,200 square metre block in the historic goldfields town (population about 10,000). “There’s an orchard, an amazing garden for growing veggies, and a good shed out the back,” enthuses Michael. “I have a room now for full-time remote work and a third bedroom for the baby,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Netherlands
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Lizard in your luggage? We're using artificial intelligence to detect wildlife trafficking

Blue-tongue lizards and sulphur-crested cockatoos are among the native animals frequently smuggled overseas. While the number of live animals seized by the Australian Government has tripled since 2017, the full scale of the problem eludes us as authorities don’t often know where and how wildlife is trafficked. Now, we can add a new technology to Australia’s arsenal against this cruel and inhumane industry. Our research, published today, shows the potential for new technology to detect illegal wildlife in luggage or mail. This technology uses artificial intelligence to recognise the shapes of animals when scanned at international frontlines such as airports...
PETS
TheConversationAU

Cars have taken over our neighbourhoods. Kid-friendly superblocks are a way for residents to reclaim their streets

You might remember your time as a child playing outdoors with friends and walking to school. These activities had tremendous benefits for our health and development. Today, parents report barriers to letting their kids play, walk and ride in their neighbourhood. The safety of local streets is a major concern. Read more: Japan's Old Enough and Australia's Bluey remind us our kids are no longer ‘free range’ – but we can remake our neighbourhoods One way to...
CARS
TheConversationAU

‘Sad and distressing’: massive numbers of bird deaths in Australian heatwaves reveal a profound loss is looming

This article contains images that some readers may find upsetting. Heatwaves linked to climate change have already led to mass deaths of birds and other wildlife around the world. To stem the loss of biodiversity as the climate warms, we need to better understand how birds respond. Our new study set out to fill this knowledge gap by examining Australian birds. Alarmingly, we found birds at our study sites died at a rate three times greater during a very hot summer compared to a mild summer. And the news gets worse. Under a pessimistic emissions scenario, just 11% of birds at the...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back

First Nations people please be advised this article mentions colonial violence towards Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The Australian Wars is a new three-part TV series directed and produced by Arrernte and Kalkadoon nations filmmaker Rachel Perkins. Perkins travels across vast territory to capture key aspects of a war that lasted more than 100 years, from the landing of the First Fleet in 1788 until the 1920s. The series traces some of the key phases, sites and underlying features of frontier wars here on home soil. It sets out to understand why the war was never declared, why the British didn’t follow...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy