Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
There are diamonds scattered among the rubble of this technology bear market.
Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market
The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Swings With 4 Blue-Chip Picks From Tech Sector
Growing inflationary woes, resulting in continuous interest rate hikes and heightened fears of a recession, have been hurting investor sentiments. This has been taking a toll on the U.S. equity market, which is plummeting as depicted by the 19.82%, 30.78% and 23.48% year-to-date declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes, respectively.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Atlassian has a bright future in the cloud, and it's charting a path to $10 billion in annual revenue. Peloton is a shrinking business. Despite a 94% decline in its stock, it's not worth buying just yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Zacks.com
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified...
Zacks.com
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
LNTH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.39, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) closed at $123.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
IIPR - Free Report) closed at $89.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DAL - Free Report) closed at $28.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
Zacks.com
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.81, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now
SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining on the back of its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. A robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Zacks.com
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
UNH - Free Report) closed at $513.94, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) : This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days. PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus. PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc....
Zacks.com
Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $68.59, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had...
