Mint Hill, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity

MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina

You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings

MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
MOORESVILLE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years

Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Lights, Camera, Birkdale — free outdoor movie Oct 15

Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville, will be presenting Light, Camera, Birkdale, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 7 p.m. This is a free outdoor movie series. Check out this big list of outdoor movies coming up around Charlotte!. The movie this time will be Hocus Pocus. It will be...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

MHPD To Celebrate National Night Out October 4

MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s National Night Out!. When other local Police Departments began advertising National Night Out in August, many in our community asked “What about Mint Hill?” On Tuesday, October 4, Mint Hill Police Department will deliver with a family-friendly event in the Urban Air parking lot.
MINT HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!

Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

7 Must Dos At The Carolina Renaissance Festival

The wait is finally over! The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this Saturday and will run Saturdays and Sundays through November 20th. That’s eight weekends you can enjoy the greatest party since Camelot! As their tagline states “history comes alive” and that certainly is true. With so much to see, do, and eat it can be hard to know what to prioritize. Whatever you do is sure to be immersive and enjoyable. However, if you want to narrow down your list I’ve compiled 7 must-dos for this year at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Clothing, accessory boutique opens in downtown space

HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville’s first-ever downtown boutique is set to open, giving locals a place to stroll in and shop in the heart of town. The Elizabeth Steele Boutique is located directly across from town hall in the former Nationwide Insurance office at Guignard Gardens. Its position halfway between Neighborhood Café and Slice House Pizza puts its door on a busy section of sidewalk fronting Huntersville-Concord Road. Shoppers will find both men and women’s clothing, accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry, and even seasonal footwear and swimwear.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

10 Great Ideas for Fall Family Fun

Fall is a great time to be in our area! The weather is mild, and the activities are plentiful, which means there are many easy ways to stay active for the whole family. “It’s important for children to stay active year-round so they can stay healthy and avoid developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other issues later in life,” says Dr. Reema Puri, a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Indian Trail Pediatrics. Plus, it’s just plain fun! So, let’s grab the kiddos and make some plans!
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

