Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity
MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and...
'Our customers are so fabulous' | Kannapolis coffee shop and bookstore owner reflects on 5 years of business
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — New and used books of every size and variety line the shelves in Editions Coffee and Bookstore in Kannapolis. The old mill house has the same layout as it did nearly a century ago, and creaky wooden floors serve as a soundtrack as you look for the perfect read.
kiss951.com
Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years
Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Lights, Camera, Birkdale — free outdoor movie Oct 15
Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville, will be presenting Light, Camera, Birkdale, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 7 p.m. This is a free outdoor movie series. Check out this big list of outdoor movies coming up around Charlotte!. The movie this time will be Hocus Pocus. It will be...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
MHPD To Celebrate National Night Out October 4
MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s National Night Out!. When other local Police Departments began advertising National Night Out in August, many in our community asked “What about Mint Hill?” On Tuesday, October 4, Mint Hill Police Department will deliver with a family-friendly event in the Urban Air parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
kiss951.com
7 Must Dos At The Carolina Renaissance Festival
The wait is finally over! The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this Saturday and will run Saturdays and Sundays through November 20th. That’s eight weekends you can enjoy the greatest party since Camelot! As their tagline states “history comes alive” and that certainly is true. With so much to see, do, and eat it can be hard to know what to prioritize. Whatever you do is sure to be immersive and enjoyable. However, if you want to narrow down your list I’ve compiled 7 must-dos for this year at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.
wccbcharlotte.com
Humane Society Of Charlotte Taking Donations To Help Homeless Animals Find Forever Homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is asking for donations to help homeless pets find forever homes. These donations help provide medical assistance to injured animals, food for animals at the shelter, and much needed supplies to keep the shelter stocked and prepared as new animals are rescued daily.
lakenormanpublications.com
Clothing, accessory boutique opens in downtown space
HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville’s first-ever downtown boutique is set to open, giving locals a place to stroll in and shop in the heart of town. The Elizabeth Steele Boutique is located directly across from town hall in the former Nationwide Insurance office at Guignard Gardens. Its position halfway between Neighborhood Café and Slice House Pizza puts its door on a busy section of sidewalk fronting Huntersville-Concord Road. Shoppers will find both men and women’s clothing, accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry, and even seasonal footwear and swimwear.
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
macaronikid.com
10 Great Ideas for Fall Family Fun
Fall is a great time to be in our area! The weather is mild, and the activities are plentiful, which means there are many easy ways to stay active for the whole family. “It’s important for children to stay active year-round so they can stay healthy and avoid developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other issues later in life,” says Dr. Reema Puri, a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Indian Trail Pediatrics. Plus, it’s just plain fun! So, let’s grab the kiddos and make some plans!
The Mint Hill Times
900
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0