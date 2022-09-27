If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord!. I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia. They informed me while bin searching if I found a travel sized bottle of hand sanitizer, it was free. I was excited because I am that girl! The deal girl! The bins are different prices. As their season in that city dwindles down, the bins get cheaper from what a customer informed me during my visit. I found items from various stores that I already shop it. It couldn’t have been a better bargain.

CONCORD, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO