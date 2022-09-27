Read full article on original website
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Dermatology Care Of Charlotte Delivering Patient-Centered Care
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking for dermatology care located right in our community? The well-established providers at Dermatology Care of Charlotte are located right in the center of town. They provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services at several locations over the greater Charlotte area. Their Mint Hill location is at 11304 Hawthorne Drive, Suite 110.
Everyone Needs To Grieve: Part 3 With Dr. King
CHARLOTTE – Over the last few weeks, we’ve loved introducing you to Dr. Clarice King, our counselor who leads our morning monthly Online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring the final installment (part 3) of our interview with her. Dr. Bonilla: What is some of...
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
In Charlotte’s housing market, the only sure thing may be unpredictability
Bidding wars in the Queen City may be over for now, but concerns about affordability aren’t.
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
Colors And The Ultimate Landscape Design
CHARLOTTE – Color can be used to evoke just the right mood or emotion. Color can also be used to define the outside environment; enhancing visual appeal, and adding dimension to your landscape. For instance, reds, oranges, yellows, and neutrals of black and brown are warm colors. Greens, blues,...
qcitymetro.com
A new streetwear boutique will open store at Camp North End
Current Nostalgia, a local company that sells streetwear, will open its first brick-and-mortar store at Camp North End, according to a statement released by Camp North End’s developer, ATCO Properties & Management. The 950-square-foot shop is expected to open between late fall and early winter. The founder, Charlotte-native Dylan...
Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gin
WCNC
Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord!. I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia. They informed me while bin searching if I found a travel sized bottle of hand sanitizer, it was free. I was excited because I am that girl! The deal girl! The bins are different prices. As their season in that city dwindles down, the bins get cheaper from what a customer informed me during my visit. I found items from various stores that I already shop it. It couldn’t have been a better bargain.
When Is A Good Time To Buy A Home?
CHARLOTTE – In the last few years, housing professionals have been posed with the question of, “when is a good time to buy a home?” Some have phrased the question with “is there a best time of year?” whereas other have asked the question in general, given the nature of the market. From a seasonal standpoint, many people believe the fall is the best time to purchase, as there is typically less competition in the market with families sending children back to school. In addition, this year in particular, the National Association of REALTORS have released a statement stating that there are more homes for sale now, than during any point in the last twelve months, giving buyers a little more choices and control.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Alice
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue would like you to meet Alice for your adoption consideration. “Are you looking for a fun, snuggly kitty, then Alice is your girl! Alice is a 10-week-old female tabby looking for her forever family. She’s a real cutie pie with her multi colors of orange & tan among her black tabby stripes. This tiny kitten has a BIG personality and wants to be the center of your world! She will grab your heart and will literally reach her arms (well ok, her legs) up to hug you! She loves being cradled like a baby and looks at you with those dreamy eyes.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
WBTV
CMS launches out-of-school tutoring program for 42 low-performing schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is helping students make up for lost time during the pandemic. Last September, CMS leaders announced efforts to launch an out-of-school time tutoring program for the 42 schools that received a “D” or “F” performance grade from the North Carolina Department of Instruction.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Lights, Camera, Birkdale — free outdoor movie Oct 15
Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville, will be presenting Light, Camera, Birkdale, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 7 p.m. This is a free outdoor movie series. Check out this big list of outdoor movies coming up around Charlotte!. The movie this time will be Hocus Pocus. It will be...
