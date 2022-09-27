Read full article on original website
qcitymetro.com
A new streetwear boutique will open store at Camp North End
Current Nostalgia, a local company that sells streetwear, will open its first brick-and-mortar store at Camp North End, according to a statement released by Camp North End’s developer, ATCO Properties & Management. The 950-square-foot shop is expected to open between late fall and early winter. The founder, Charlotte-native Dylan...
Everyone Needs To Grieve: Part 3 With Dr. King
CHARLOTTE – Over the last few weeks, we’ve loved introducing you to Dr. Clarice King, our counselor who leads our morning monthly Online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring the final installment (part 3) of our interview with her. Dr. Bonilla: What is some of...
In Charlotte’s housing market, the only sure thing may be unpredictability
Bidding wars in the Queen City may be over for now, but concerns about affordability aren’t.
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
macaronikid.com
10 Great Ideas for Fall Family Fun
Fall is a great time to be in our area! The weather is mild, and the activities are plentiful, which means there are many easy ways to stay active for the whole family. “It’s important for children to stay active year-round so they can stay healthy and avoid developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and other issues later in life,” says Dr. Reema Puri, a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Indian Trail Pediatrics. Plus, it’s just plain fun! So, let’s grab the kiddos and make some plans!
Niner Times
"The Luminarium": a new interactive art experience in Charlotte
"Somewhere between a womb and a cathedral" is how the Architects of Air website describes "The Luminarium." "The Luminarium" sits in Charlotte's Ballantyne Backyard, a looming inflatable figure that rises in multicolor domes and stretches across the park's field. The exhibit, which is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival,...
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk, Taste of Charlotte postponed due to expected impacts from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in event history, the Taste of Charlotte and the Pink Cupcake Walk are being rescheduled due to expected inclement weather this weekend from Hurricane Ian. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and...
country1037fm.com
Hurricane Ian From Space Is Gasp-Worthy
Unfortunately, hurricanes have been a part of my life as long as I’ve had life. Growing up in Houston, just 70 miles inland from the Gulf Coast, I honestly can’t remember a summer when we weren’t threatened by a tropical-something. As an adult, in back-to-back years my family lived through direct hits from both Hurricane Ivan and Katrina while living in Birmingham. Since moving to Charlotte, more than a couple of major storms have had us holding our breath. What I’m getting to is that with all the weather watching of TV meteorologists and their “cones,” I’ve become immune to panic from them. What changes this for me? NASA.
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
charlottemagazine.com
25 Events to Know in Charlotte: October 2022
You have nine chances to see the characters of Frozen and Encanto, together in one show, take the ice in Charlotte for performances derived from the popular Disney films. Enjoy Broadway-style song and dance as you help Josh solve Blue’s clues so he can host a theater show. Catered to ages 2 to 7.
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Alice
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue would like you to meet Alice for your adoption consideration. “Are you looking for a fun, snuggly kitty, then Alice is your girl! Alice is a 10-week-old female tabby looking for her forever family. She’s a real cutie pie with her multi colors of orange & tan among her black tabby stripes. This tiny kitten has a BIG personality and wants to be the center of your world! She will grab your heart and will literally reach her arms (well ok, her legs) up to hug you! She loves being cradled like a baby and looks at you with those dreamy eyes.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
country1037fm.com
Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years
Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
When Is A Good Time To Buy A Home?
CHARLOTTE – In the last few years, housing professionals have been posed with the question of, “when is a good time to buy a home?” Some have phrased the question with “is there a best time of year?” whereas other have asked the question in general, given the nature of the market. From a seasonal standpoint, many people believe the fall is the best time to purchase, as there is typically less competition in the market with families sending children back to school. In addition, this year in particular, the National Association of REALTORS have released a statement stating that there are more homes for sale now, than during any point in the last twelve months, giving buyers a little more choices and control.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gin
Dermatology Care Of Charlotte Delivering Patient-Centered Care
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking for dermatology care located right in our community? The well-established providers at Dermatology Care of Charlotte are located right in the center of town. They provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services at several locations over the greater Charlotte area. Their Mint Hill location is at 11304 Hawthorne Drive, Suite 110.
The Mint Hill Times
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
