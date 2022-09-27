Read full article on original website
MHPD To Celebrate National Night Out October 4
MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s National Night Out!. When other local Police Departments began advertising National Night Out in August, many in our community asked “What about Mint Hill?” On Tuesday, October 4, Mint Hill Police Department will deliver with a family-friendly event in the Urban Air parking lot.
Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest
MINT HILL, NC – Don your dirndl and lederhosen and raise a stein at Pour 64 on October 1 in honor of Oktoberfest!. The celebration we call Oktoberfest began in 1810 when Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen wed King Ludwig I. The festival was so popular that the Royal Family celebrated again in 1811, beginning a tradition that would continue for over two centuries, only to be suspended in times of war and cholera. Today the celebration of Bavarian culture running from the third weekend in September through the first Sunday in October is celebrated not only in Munich but in cities across the world.
Town Of Mint Hill Hosts First Family Fun Music & Brews Night
MINT HILL, NC – The Town of Mint Hill closed out this summer’s fun-filled series of family entertainment with music, brews and family fun on Saturday, September 17. With September 10th’s Music & Brews Night rained out, Mint Hill Events decided to combine the event with September 17th’s Family Fun Night, capping off the summer with a night of entertainment for all ages. Sarah Brock and her staff from Pour 64 managed ID checks for beer drinkers while Town Brewing, Triple C, and Eleven Lakes served up some of their bestselling and seasonal drafts.
Dermatology Care Of Charlotte Delivering Patient-Centered Care
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking for dermatology care located right in our community? The well-established providers at Dermatology Care of Charlotte are located right in the center of town. They provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services at several locations over the greater Charlotte area. Their Mint Hill location is at 11304 Hawthorne Drive, Suite 110.
Marine Corps League Golf Tournament Another Success
MINT HILL, NC – The third “James T. Brennan” Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser was another success for the Marine Corps League local Detachment 750, which meets at the VFW Post 4059 in Mint Hill. The fundraising event was geared to assist the Marines with funding programs for veteran and youth charities in the Charlotte metropolitan area.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Alice
WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue would like you to meet Alice for your adoption consideration. “Are you looking for a fun, snuggly kitty, then Alice is your girl! Alice is a 10-week-old female tabby looking for her forever family. She’s a real cutie pie with her multi colors of orange & tan among her black tabby stripes. This tiny kitten has a BIG personality and wants to be the center of your world! She will grab your heart and will literally reach her arms (well ok, her legs) up to hug you! She loves being cradled like a baby and looks at you with those dreamy eyes.
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
4455 Morris Park Drive Suite K, Mint Hill, NC 28227. 4410 Mint Hill Village Ln STE 103, Mint Hill, NC 28227. There will be raffles, music, and food truck. Come out for a day of fun and hang out in downtown Mint Hill. Why did you join the Chamber? I...
Everyone Needs To Grieve: Part 3 With Dr. King
CHARLOTTE – Over the last few weeks, we’ve loved introducing you to Dr. Clarice King, our counselor who leads our morning monthly Online Pet Grief Group meeting. This week, we are featuring the final installment (part 3) of our interview with her. Dr. Bonilla: What is some of...
FAQs: Massage Session Times
CHARLOTTE – Here are a few commonly asked questions in the massage world:. How long a session should I book? When trying a massage therapist out, I’d recommend booking a 60-minute session. I refer to this session as an exploratory session because we don’t know each other. This allows me (your therapist) to get to know your body and the area in need of help. It also gives you, the client, a good amount of hands-on therapy that allows you to figure out if your massage is beneficial. Pay close attention to the way your therapist listens to you, how therapeutic their touch is to your body and for a few days after, how well your body (or the parts of your body that are injured, stressed or in need of rehabilitative type massage) responded to work done.
Mint Hill Lions Club Holds Food Drive To Fight Hunger
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Lions Club will be holding a Food Drive on Saturday, September 24, at 4335 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, on the corner of Lebanon and Highway 51 (location of the First National Bank and Mathers Realty parking lot) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. They are asking the community to gather any non-perishable food items for this drive and join together to help fight hunger.
Mint Hill Women’s Club Kicks Off 48th Year With Annual Fashion Show
MINT HILL, NC – On Monday, September 12, The Mint Hill Women’s Club kicked off their 48th year with their annual Fall Fashion Show at Morningstar Lutheran Church Family Life Center. The Fashion Show featured Women’s Club Members Mary Blinn, Deonna Bandos, Sandy Dimeo, Fey Grayson, Pat Taylor...
Mint Hill Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Level Up Logo
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Level Up Logo!. Founded in 2021 by self-described “president, sales associate, accountant, human resources, secretary and janitor” Eric Line, Level Up provides branded apparel services such as embroidery, screen print, and heat press, as well as promotional products for all types of events. “If you need your logo on it, we’ve got you branded!” says Line.
When Is A Good Time To Buy A Home?
CHARLOTTE – In the last few years, housing professionals have been posed with the question of, “when is a good time to buy a home?” Some have phrased the question with “is there a best time of year?” whereas other have asked the question in general, given the nature of the market. From a seasonal standpoint, many people believe the fall is the best time to purchase, as there is typically less competition in the market with families sending children back to school. In addition, this year in particular, the National Association of REALTORS have released a statement stating that there are more homes for sale now, than during any point in the last twelve months, giving buyers a little more choices and control.
Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma
CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
What Does The Housing Recession Mean For Buyers?
MINT HILL, NC – Are you considering going from renting to buying? Do you want to relocate and you need to buy a new home? The looming housing recession may have an impact on the type of home you buy and how you make your buying decision. The super-hod...
Purchasing A Hot Tub?
CHARLOTTE – My neighbor finally got her hot tub after waiting almost 2 years! Luckily, she knows an electrician that gave her a heads up on what to expect when her hot tub did arrive! Hot tubs are a wonderful chance to relax and forget about the stresses of life. Before you decide to make the purchase of a hot tub, spa, or pool here are some helpful needs to know. Mecklenburg County requires an electrical and a building permit. Your electrician will communicate with you and the inspector to be sure that all code requirements are being adhered to. Make sure your home has the capacity in your electrical system to operate your new feature, you may need to add a sub-panel. Think about where to locate the required small electrical box that will need to be installed at least 5 ft away, to provide a disconnect for maintenance or emergency. The building permit will require that your new feature be enclosed by a fence. There are some conditions that will need to be met based on your location. Also, special gates and even alarms are necessary to be able to meet code and keep your family safe. Sometimes a trench will need to be dug in the yard to run wiring. First, call 811 to have the ground surveyed for underground wiring and utilities.
Home And Garden 2022
MINT HILL, NC – As we roll into fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens, it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This is not typically a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the season. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.
Colors And The Ultimate Landscape Design
CHARLOTTE – Color can be used to evoke just the right mood or emotion. Color can also be used to define the outside environment; enhancing visual appeal, and adding dimension to your landscape. For instance, reds, oranges, yellows, and neutrals of black and brown are warm colors. Greens, blues,...
September Business Of The Month
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce engagement committee presented Mint Hill Women’s Club with the Business of the Month award for September. The Women’s Club’s vision is service to community through volunteering and fundraising. The proceeds go back into our community, extending their vision beyond their organization to many others.
It’s Fall, Y’all! Festivities And Events To Celebrate The Season!
CHARLOTTE – It’s September, and all things Fall are starting to pop up like pumpkins on the vine! While Autumn officially begins on September 22, you can get a jump on the season while enjoying all things pumpkin spice! We’ve gathered some of the area’s most popular activities and events to help you get into that “Fall Frame Of Mind.”
