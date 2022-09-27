Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
MHPD To Celebrate National Night Out October 4
MINT HILL, NC – Mark your calendars for Mint Hill’s National Night Out!. When other local Police Departments began advertising National Night Out in August, many in our community asked “What about Mint Hill?” On Tuesday, October 4, Mint Hill Police Department will deliver with a family-friendly event in the Urban Air parking lot.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
WBTV
SCHEDULE CHANGES: High school football games, community events rescheduled due to Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High school football games and community events are announcing schedule changes and postponements due to expected weekend impacts to the Carolinas from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The remnants of Ian are forecast to move up into the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday, and that...
mytjnow.com
Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history
Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
In Charlotte’s housing market, the only sure thing may be unpredictability
Bidding wars in the Queen City may be over for now, but concerns about affordability aren’t.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
kannapolisnc.gov
New Development Coming to Kannapolis
Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
Dermatology Care Of Charlotte Delivering Patient-Centered Care
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking for dermatology care located right in our community? The well-established providers at Dermatology Care of Charlotte are located right in the center of town. They provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services at several locations over the greater Charlotte area. Their Mint Hill location is at 11304 Hawthorne Drive, Suite 110.
corneliustoday.com
10th Annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival on tap for Oct. 15
Sept. 27. The annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival is returning Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bailey Road Park,11536 Bailey Road. This 10th anniversary event runs from from 4-9 pm and features live music, more than a dozen local craft breweries, NC wine and cider, a variety of food trucks, the Cornelius Parks and Recreation Kids Zone, axe throwing, and more.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts Local HS Football Schedules
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, several area high schools football games have been rescheduled. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. All Varsity football games will be played on Thursday, September 29th. The JV football games will be moved to Monday, October 3rd. (Gaston County...
Pour 64 & 1st Choice Properties Host Third Annual Oktoberfest
MINT HILL, NC – Don your dirndl and lederhosen and raise a stein at Pour 64 on October 1 in honor of Oktoberfest!. The celebration we call Oktoberfest began in 1810 when Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen wed King Ludwig I. The festival was so popular that the Royal Family celebrated again in 1811, beginning a tradition that would continue for over two centuries, only to be suspended in times of war and cholera. Today the celebration of Bavarian culture running from the third weekend in September through the first Sunday in October is celebrated not only in Munich but in cities across the world.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union Co. Saddle Club Horse Show Features Special Exhibition
MONROE, N.C. – A fun equestrian event in Monroe on Saturday. The Union County Saddle Club hosted its September “Britches & Bridles” dressage show. Local master dressage rider Deborah Moynihan exhibited her 3rd level freestyle on her horse, Elita ENF. Dressage is a sport where the horse...
qcitymetro.com
Exit Interview: After 30 years, the Rev. Jerry Cannon departs C.N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church
A 2021 survey by the Barna Group found that 38% of U.S. pastors have thought about quitting full-time ministry. Many cite burnout – the physical, mental and emotional stresses related to managing the demands of their congregations. The Rev. Jerry Cannon says he doesn’t fall into that category. Yet,...
kiss951.com
7 Must Dos At The Carolina Renaissance Festival
The wait is finally over! The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this Saturday and will run Saturdays and Sundays through November 20th. That’s eight weekends you can enjoy the greatest party since Camelot! As their tagline states “history comes alive” and that certainly is true. With so much to see, do, and eat it can be hard to know what to prioritize. Whatever you do is sure to be immersive and enjoyable. However, if you want to narrow down your list I’ve compiled 7 must-dos for this year at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.
WCNC
Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
