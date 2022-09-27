Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
Charlotte Is Seeing A Spike In STDs
Charlotte is seeing an increase in the number of STD cases.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
WSOC-TV
Gaston County to introduce new tool to fight opioid crisis
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There is a new step in responding to the opioid crisis that will now start minutes after an overdose. Gaston County commissioners recently approved a plan that will allow paramedics to start treatment while responding to a call. Paramedics will be ready to give at-home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dermatology Care Of Charlotte Delivering Patient-Centered Care
MINT HILL, NC – Are you looking for dermatology care located right in our community? The well-established providers at Dermatology Care of Charlotte are located right in the center of town. They provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services at several locations over the greater Charlotte area. Their Mint Hill location is at 11304 Hawthorne Drive, Suite 110.
Marshville neighbors question big spike in water bills
MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Families in Marshville are seeing serious sticker shock with a spike in their water bills, with some families seeing increases of more than a hundred dollars. One family in the Union County town told Channel 9 that their water bill increased to more than $300, and...
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
Lidl announces fall price-cutting campaign to help families fight rising food costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, Lidl is launching a price-cutting campaign to help families combat rising food prices and inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of groceries increased 13.5% in the last year. These sharply rising food costs include everyday staples and household products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Does The Housing Recession Mean For Buyers?
MINT HILL, NC – Are you considering going from renting to buying? Do you want to relocate and you need to buy a new home? The looming housing recession may have an impact on the type of home you buy and how you make your buying decision. The super-hod...
CBD VS THC: How Are They Different?
MINT HILL, NC – I will try to make this as simple as possible as it can be rather confusing to some. There is quite a difference between the two of them. Cannabinoids are compounds that naturally occur in the body. They interact with specific receptors to create physiological effects.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord!. I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia. They informed me while bin searching if I found a travel sized bottle of hand sanitizer, it was free. I was excited because I am that girl! The deal girl! The bins are different prices. As their season in that city dwindles down, the bins get cheaper from what a customer informed me during my visit. I found items from various stores that I already shop it. It couldn’t have been a better bargain.
'It never gets easy' | Iredell County Animal Shelter workers share the stress they feel daily but why they keep coming back
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The people who work at Iredell County Animal Services do it for their passion and love for the animals there that are trying to find their forever homes. Unfortunately, when those same workers realize some of those pets won't find a family, they go through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
When Is A Good Time To Buy A Home?
CHARLOTTE – In the last few years, housing professionals have been posed with the question of, “when is a good time to buy a home?” Some have phrased the question with “is there a best time of year?” whereas other have asked the question in general, given the nature of the market. From a seasonal standpoint, many people believe the fall is the best time to purchase, as there is typically less competition in the market with families sending children back to school. In addition, this year in particular, the National Association of REALTORS have released a statement stating that there are more homes for sale now, than during any point in the last twelve months, giving buyers a little more choices and control.
Local arborist urges homeowners to check trees ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — As the Carolinas prepare for the potential remnants from Hurricane Ian, there are things experts say people could be doing around the yard in advance. “If we get 4 to 6 inches of rain with this hurricane and then we have wind, it can be a problem with these trees,” arborist Nathan Morrison said.
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
Emergency officials prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Grand Opening of Where Ya Bin in Concord Sep 30 — shop for overstock items at a fixed price
Cabarrus County bargain hunters, get ready! Where Ya Bin opens on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 30 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC. Where Ya Bin sells overstock goods and customer returns from retailers, puts them in rolling bins, and prices them all the same. You can get items for 30% to 90% off, depending on the day and your luck.
WBTV
CMS launches out-of-school tutoring program for 42 low-performing schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is helping students make up for lost time during the pandemic. Last September, CMS leaders announced efforts to launch an out-of-school time tutoring program for the 42 schools that received a “D” or “F” performance grade from the North Carolina Department of Instruction.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
The Mint Hill Times
900
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 1